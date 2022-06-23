ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Bill to open Liberty State Park to development speeds toward final vote

By Dana DiFilippo
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i0KJE_0gJXuzxm00

A plan commissioned by Paul Fireman, who owns a golf course adjacent to Liberty State Park, shows how the park could look if the state permitted the addition of a stadium, community center, and more. (Photo by Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor)

For decades, preservationists have fought efforts to privatize Liberty State Park and did so yet again Wednesday, when one issued a warning to lawmakers who convened to mull a fast-tracked bill that would open New Jersey’s busiest state park up to development.

If they advanced the legislation without heeding critics’ concerns, Jersey City Councilman James Solomon cautioned at a public hearing in Trenton, “you will confirm our most cynical fears that a billionaire’s one voice is more powerful than tens of thousands of residents in Jersey City and New Jersey.”

But members of the Assembly’s state and local government committee unanimously advanced the bill anyway, after hearing from a steady stream of critics who accused politically connected billionaire Paul Fireman of orchestrating the bill. Fireman has tried repeatedly in recent years to expand his adjacent luxury golf course into the 1,200-acre park.

The controversial bill has flown unusually fast through the Legislature since Sen. Brian Stack (D-Hudson) introduced it June 7. Assemblywoman Angela McKnight (D-Hudson) put forth an Assembly version June 16 and it looks headed for a final vote next week.

Its pace toward passage prompted environmentalist Jeff Tittel to complain: “Instead of parks for all, they want to make it parks for Paul.”

Fireman, who didn’t attend the hearing, couldn’t be reached for comment.

Wednesday’s vote came after a two-hour public hearing on the bill — and a week after a Senate panel also unanimously advanced it.

“We’re just doing it for recreation,” Stack told the New Jersey Monitor earlier this week. “There’s no hidden agenda here. Not on my part, I can tell you that.”

At both hearings, critics and supporters united in their support of a few things the bill would require, including expanded transportation services to the park and a resiliency plan to protect the park from the rising sea levels and flooding.

Most also welcomed the planned addition of athletic fields and the remediation of a 235-acre area of contaminated parkland now fenced off from the public.

“It has to be a park for everybody,” said Hudson County Commissioner Jerry Walker, who testified in support of the bill. “We’re not for privatizing the park. We just want the park to reflect the whole community.”

That’s where the consensus ended.

The bill also would allocate $250 million to create and carry out a master plan for Liberty State Park. A Fireman-backed group called the People’s Park Foundation drafted its own plan that horrifies preservationists, a plan that includes a 150,000-square-foot community center, a 5,000-seat amphitheater/stadium for tournaments, and a 2,500-seat track and field facility.

Leaders from 11 environmental and progressive groups sent the Assembly panel a letter ahead of Wednesday’s hearing to ask for four amendments. They wanted a prohibition on large-scale commercialization, permanent protections for an environmentally fragile park peninsula where migratory birds nest, a 50-acre limit on new development for active recreation, and a detailed outline on how the $250 million would be spent.

“We strongly encourage members of the committee to make those changes to ensure that Liberty State Park is not sold off to the highest bidder,” Environment New Jersey Director Doug O’Malley testified.

But the Assembly panel adopted none of those amendments, without explanation.

After the hearing, Assemblyman Anthony Verrelli (D-Mercer), the committee’s chair, told the New Jersey Monitor he doesn’t know if he’ll act to move a competing bill that would restrict development at Liberty State Park, as environmentalists implored the committee to do. Sen. Bob Smith (D-Middlesex), who chairs the Senate committee that advanced Stack’s bill last week, said he would not advance the bill environmentalists favor.

The bills now go before the appropriations committees in their respective bodies, where amendments can still be made.

Critics vowed to now turn their attention to the governor.

“The governor is going to have to decide: Is he going to side with people who use the park or people who want to exploit the park?” Tittel said.

A spokeswoman for the governor declined to comment.

Nikita Biryukov contributed.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Bill to open Liberty State Park to development speeds toward final vote appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Where are abortion protests happening in N.J. this weekend?

Demonstrations will be held across New Jersey this weekend in the wake of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. (See list below) Gov. Phil Murphy blasted the decision on Friday as...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Government
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Lifestyle
Trenton, NJ
Government
Jersey City, NJ
Lifestyle
City
Trenton, NJ
morristowngreen.com

‘They are coming after all of us’: Hundreds in Morristown protest SCOTUS abortion ruling

Hundreds gathered outside Morristown town hall Friday evening to protest the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Ruling in a Mississippi case, the conservative court made abortion access — a constitutional right for nearly a half-century–a matter for states to determine. The strongly worded 5-4 opinion closely followed a draft leaked to the press weeks ago.
NJ.com

Liberty State Park under threat; Lots of money at stake over prescription drugs | Letters

I have watched the development of Liberty State Park since the beginning. I have enjoyed using the park in many ways. I have chaperoned class trips from the Jersey City Public Schools to the park. I have walked many miles along the beautiful paths of the park. I heard the Andrea Bocelli concert in the park. I have witnessed many families enjoying the park. The children of these families always seem to find something to do. They rode bikes; they roller skated; they walked and ran beside their families. Many families enjoy a picnic in the park.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberty State Park#Bills#Park Foundation#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Assembly
New Jersey Stage

Newark Mayor Weighs In On Supreme Court Decisions

(NEWARK, NJ) -- Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka has issued statements on the two important Supreme Court cases from this week: the decision regarding New York's right to regulate individuals carrying guns in public and the reversal of Roe V. Wade. ON THE SUPREME COURT HANDGUN DECISION. "The Supreme Court...
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

As Tax Bills Arrive, Mayor Renews Misleading Attack on School Board

In a lengthy Facebook post yesterday, Mayor Steven Fulop renewed his attacks on the Jersey City Board of Education, which experts from divergent sides of the school reform debate have said are misleading or false. “Yesterday residents received their estimated tax bill that showed a substantial tax increase and I...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
police1.com

FLEOA, FOP win LEOSA lawsuit against state of New Jersey

WASHINGTON — The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) and the New Jersey Fraternal Order of Police (NJ FOP) won a lawsuit this week against the state of New Jersey. The suit claimed New Jersey violated federal standards set in the Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA). The federal...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
insidernj.com

Can Murphy Surf Labor’s Big Wave into the White House?

The same week that Gov. Murphy’s crew launched a “Stronger Fairer Forward” campaign designed to promote the term-limited Governor as a friend of working people, nurses at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark prevailed in their month long strike against the private for profit hospital. Throughout their ordeal, which played out on the backend of the pandemic, the nurses drew widespread local support as the 350 member union tried to turn ‘hand clapping and pot banging’ appreciation into something they could take to the bank.
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Ciattarelli backs Zisa for another term

The New Jersey GOP standard bearer, Jack Ciattarelli, has endorsed Jack Zisa for re-election as the Bergen County Republican chairman. “Chairman Zisa has earned the overwhelming support of prominent Republicans across Bergen County, a well-deserved testament to his dedicated and bold leadership,” said Ciattarelli. Zisa faces a challenge from...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy tells Dems ‘we will not let you down’ if they give N.J. early 2024 presidential primary

The pitch could have been made for tourists to vacation in New Jersey, or for businesses to settle here. And Gov. Phil Murphy was a chief salesman. But this was a presentation to a purely political audience — the Democratic National Committee’s rules and bylaws committee — as Murphy and state Democratic Chair LeRoy Jones Jr. on Thursday made their case to add New Jersey to 2024′s early presidential primary states.
POLITICS
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
766
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy