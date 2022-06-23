ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Post notes June 23, 2022

Fort Leavenworth Lamp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biddle/Iowa intersection WILL BE CLOSED until June 29. There will be a gravel bypass on the south side of the intersection for residential traffic. The area north of the intersection will be blocked at 3rd Infantry Road. Cody Road will be the primary detour for east/west traffic. Newcomers...

Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Officials discuss future of post housing

Russell Toof/Fort Leavenworth Garrison Public Affairs Office. Officials from U.S. Army Installation Management Command, U.S. Army Materiel Command, Fort Leavenworth, Michaels Military Housing and others spent three days at a housing summit to discuss the future of housing on Fort Leavenworth. Discussions covered a multitude of topics ranging from the...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
KSNT News

8-hour power outage impacts Topeka residents

Update: As of 9:39 p.m. the power outage has been repaired. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood have been without power for several hours on Friday due to maintenance issues. Around 80 people have been left without power since 10:56 a.m. in 90 degree heat after an Evergy crew tried to replace […]
TOPEKA, KS
Startland News

Truth, not Troost: Ruby Jean’s founder wants East Side corridor renamed over slavery ties

Despite its widely-known street name, “Troost Avenue” does not accurately represent the small businesses, nonprofits and families along the increasingly dense Kansas City corridor, said Chris Goode. “So many beautiful efforts take place on Troost — from The Combine to Operation Breakthrough or Urban Cafe and Rockhurst University… We are all collectively pushing for community, The post Truth, not Troost: Ruby Jean’s founder wants East Side corridor renamed over slavery ties appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Deli In Kansas City, Missouri?

Deli food is one of the most delightful dishes you'll have. If you live in a big city, chances are you've experienced a great deli a time or two. Deli food can be a delicious sandwich, fresh soup, or even pasta salad. Or you can just frequent the deli to get the freshest meat and condiments that you'll find. The deli is one of my favorite places to go when I want something light and fresh to eat.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting at 82nd, Troost in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A man is dead Friday night following a shooting at 82nd and Troost in Kansas City. The shooting call was reported to police at around 8:05 p.m. on Friday evening. There’s no immediate suspect information at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Friday Night Flights: Lost Evenings Brewing Company

Highs will climb into the middle 90s on Monday and then upper 90s by Tuesday afternoon. "I've always asked myself to try to live it as if it's my last day, and then to live it to its fullest and do my very best. That's what my father always said."
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kttn.com

Ten Missouri residents indicted for methamphetamine conspiracy and illegal firearms

Ten Missouri residents have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, as well as for illegally possessing firearms. David M. Jones, also known as “Davo,” 29, Nathaniel Finney, also known as “Nate,” 33, Joshua T. Fluker, also known as “Jizzle,” 29, Reggie McDowell, also known as “Dime,” 25, and Isaac J. Wilson, also known as “Hothead” and “Meces,” 27, all of Kansas City, Mo., and Jason Lumpkin, also known as “Lump,” 34, Vincent T. Jackson, also known as “Squeak,” 31, Steffon Rainey, also known as “Cheese” and “Money,” 30, Shane Mitchell, also known as “Biggz,” 27, and Deonte E. Willams, also known as ‘Tae” and “Locc,” 29, whose addresses are unknown, were charged in a 26-count indictment returned under seal by a federal jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22. That indictment was unsealed and made public following the arrests of most of the defendants in a metro-wide law enforcement operation this morning.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Train derails near Bonner Springs Friday evening

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — A train derailed Friday evening near Bonner Springs. The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department said 21 rail cars were off the tracks, including nine low-pressure tank cars carrying isobutane. The fire department said there were no leaks or spills. No one was hurt. Authorities said...
BONNER SPRINGS, KS
kq2.com

Local reaction to Roe v. Wade overturned

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Supreme Court officially decided to overturn Roe v. Wade on friday morning. Since the announcement was made, people for and against abortion have been rallying and protesting the decision. "I wish it wouldn't have to be so political. But it is, it was from the beginning,"...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSNT News

Amazon vehicle ‘involved’ in crash that killed 2 in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – An ongoing investigation into a deadly crash between a motorcycle and Chevrolet Cruze has led authorities to believe another vehicle was involved. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an Amazon vehicle was partly “involved in the crash, although the vehicle did not collide with the others.” Authorities believe the motorcyclist may have […]
TOPEKA, KS

