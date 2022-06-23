Lauren Boebert Says 'Facts Will Be Released' To Disprove 'Sexist' Rumors

The Washington Post revoked a job promotion offer to the editor allegedly responsible for stealth editing Taylor Lorenz's YouTubers report last week. The Post's in-house media critic Erik Wemple reported on a Thursday meeting of the features editors and the paper's top brass, including executive editor Sally Buzbee and managing editor Cameron Barr, to discuss concerns about deputy features editor David Malitz. He was previously outed as the one who included and then removed an erroneous statement from Lorenz's article without an editor's note, and how the incident reportedly "may cost" him a top position on the features team.

