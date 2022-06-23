ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren Boebert Says 'Facts Will Be Released' To Disprove 'Sexist' Rumors

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
 2 days ago
The Colorado congresswoman said that even though she will be able to prove claims she worked as an escort are false, the "damage has already been done" because they have been spread...

Guest
2d ago

Boebert using her tax records as proof only proves that she may have unreported income.

Sam Mills
2d ago

will it be written in crayon? she needs to focus on her job instead of social media

Marcey Hoffert
1d ago

She is nothing! She does not really have a GED she flunked the test. Whoever gave her an honorary GED, which is nothing.

