Monkeypox Vaccine Orders Skyrocket, U.S. Getting 500,000 Doses

By Ed Browne
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bavarian Nordic received 500,000 orders from the U.S. alone recently as monkeypox cases continue to...

Billiam
2d ago

lolololololol lolololololol lolololololol lolololololol lolololololol lolololololol lolololololol lolololololol.........RUN

MedicalXpress

Going all the way: Scientists prove that inhaled vaccines offer better protection and immunity than nasal sprays

McMaster University scientists who compared respiratory vaccine delivery systems have confirmed that inhaled aerosol vaccines provide far better protection and stronger immunity than nasal sprays. While nasal sprays reach primarily the nose and throat, inhaled aerosols bypass the nasal passage and deliver vaccine droplets deep in the airway, where they...
Medical News Today

What is the epidemiology for hepatitis C?

Hepatitis C is a liver disease that occurs due to the hepatitis C virus (HCV). Approximately 58 million people globally have a chronic HCV infection. new HCV infections occur each year. of those with an HCV infection clear the virus from their system within 6 months and without any treatment....
outbreaknewstoday.com

Germany: Borna virus detected in Bavaria

A very rare infection with the Borna virus has been detected in Bavaria, according to a Merkur report today. A person from the Mühldorf am Inn district was affected, the district office announced on Tuesday. There is no further information. The disease, which is usually fatal, only occurs in a few isolated cases in humans in Germany.
TODAY.com

More cases of mystery hepatitis in kids: Possible cause, symptoms, prevention

The outbreak of mysterious hepatitis cases among kids, first identified in April, is still ongoing. And investigators are now monitoring hundreds of cases in the U.S. and globally. Health officials in the U.S. are looking into 274 potential cases of hepatitis in children, according to new data from the Centers...
UPI News

Study confirms COVID-19 more dangerous for kids than flu

COVID-19 poses far more danger to kids than seasonal flu, a new study confirms. "We found the impact to pediatric hospitalization among the two viruses are not equivalent and, in fact, children admitted with COVID-19 or MIS-C experienced longer stays and required more invasive treatments like mechanical ventilation than children admitted with the flu," said principal investigator Dr. Steven Shein. He is chief of pediatric critical care medicine at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital in Cleveland.
The Independent

Huge spike in US children being given melatonin, reports CDC

The CDC has reported a spike in the ingestion of the sleep aid melatonin by children and doctors are urging parents to speak with a medical professional before giving the supplement to their offspring.Between January 2012 and December of last year, the number of ingestions of melatonin by children reported to poison control centres in the US saw a spike of 530 per cent, according to the researchers. In total, 260,435 ingestions were reported. The director of the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center at Wayne State University School of Medicine, Dr Varun Vohra, told The Washington Post that...
contagionlive.com

FDA Approves Expanded Indication for Merck’s Pneumococcal Vaccine for Infants and Children

The company’s 15-valent conjugate shot becomes the first one that is approved in nearly a decade. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the pneumococcal 15-valent conjugate vaccine (Vaxneuvance) for the use in infants 6 weeks old through 17 years of age for pneumococcal disease. This Merck vaccine is indicated to provide protection against Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes 1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F, 22F, 23F and 33F.
Bridget Mulroy

A Stronger Cannabinoid Than THC: Meet THC-O

A new wave of weed.(anankkml/iStock) As if the realm of psychedelics wasn't trippy enough, a new method of achieving insanity is peeking through the portal: meet THC-O. “THC-O is artificially synthesized from the precursor to traditional THC, called tetrahydrocannabinol acid, or THCA. The process used to create THC-O preserves the basic structure of the THCA but adds an acetate group.
Scrubs Magazine

Deadly Victorian Diseases Make a Comeback Thanks to Vaccine Hesitancy

Vaccine hesitancy is on the rise all over the world in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to an uptick in Victorian diseases that once plagued humanity throughout the 19th and early 20th Century, including gout, tuberculosis, malnutrition, whooping cough, measles, scurvy, typhoid, scarlet fever, diphtheria, mumps, rickets, cholera. Thousands of patients have been admitted with preventable diseases in the U.K., and experts say misinformation and the increasing politicization of vaccines are largely to blame.
heart.org

Some blood pressure medicine may decrease the aneurysm rupture risk for people with high blood pressure

A new study has found that RAAS inhibitors, a class of blood pressure-lowering medicine, may be better at reducing the risk of brain aneurysm rupture. People with a brain aneurysm – a weakened area of a blood vessel – who were being treated for high blood pressure with medication from the class of drugs called RAAS inhibitors had a significantly lower risk of a ruptured aneurysm compared to those who took other blood pressure medications.
