How to unlock achievements in Fortnite Parkour Universe

By Will Sawyer
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

The Fortnite Parkour Universe challenge for the new Island Hopper event requires you to unlock achievements in the custom mode by completing levels and other challenges. Getting achievements is a pretty vague objective, so it’s understandable if you’re a bit stuck in Fortnite wondering what exactly qualifies as an achievement in Parkour Universe. Luckily, we’ve got the information you need below to complete this quest and be on your way to getting some great Fortnite Island Hopper rewards. Here’s how you can unlock achievements for the Fortnite Parkour Universe challenge.

Fortnite Parkour Universe Island Hopper quest

(Image credit: Epic Games)
Fortnite Nindo challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Complete the limited-time Fortnite Nindo challenges too for Naruto-themed items

To complete this challenge, you must be playing in the new Parkour Universe creative code custom level. To do that, change your game mode by pressing X on Xbox and Square on PlayStation and scroll down to the Fortnite Island Hopper creative codes. In this menu, you can also look at all the other Fortnite creative codes and see what there is to do in other player-created worlds.

Pick Parkour Universe and then join a match – it doesn’t matter if it’s public or private. You’ll notice that in the top-right corner of your screen, you have a list of three different objectives that can be completed. Progressing any one of these three objectives counts as an unlocked achievement. To make progress you can:

  • Complete any Parkour Universe stage
  • Complete any Parkour Universe time trial
  • Find any Parkour Universe Secret Token collectibles

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The easiest way to complete this Parkour Universe challenge in Fortnite is to complete three stages, as this won’t require any speedrunning abilities unlock the time trials, or spending time exploring away from the main path to find secrets. When you first load into Parkour Universe, you’ll appear in a hub area full of portals that lead to the various stages that can be completes. We highly recommend starting with the Autumn Plains level as it is short and easy – you’ll only need some basic jumping and climbing skills to navigate the platforms and tree trunks. The Splashy Assemblies stage is similar, in that it’s short and not too difficult, but definitely requires a bit more finesse thanks to the erratic bounce pads.

Once you’ve completed three stages, you’ll have unlocked three achievements and completed the Fortnite Parkour Universe challenge. There are many more quests to complete in the other creative code modes of the Island Hopper event, so make sure you check those out too. Complete all six Island Hopper quests before the event ends and you’ll get the Macaw Darkwings Back Bling and Tropic's Beak Pickaxe.

