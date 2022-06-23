ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, OR

Lexington Pride Festival returns after pandemic hiatus

By Evelyn Schultz
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Q7vG_0gJXrtm300

Lexington is counting down to this Saturday’s Pride Festival , which makes its return to the courthouse plaza downtown after the pandemic canceled the festival in 2020 and 2021.

City crews cleaned up the rainbow crosswalks downtown Wednesday while festival organizers went over final plans. This event is years in the making so people are more excited than ever, according to festival chair Jeremy Ellis.

“A lot of our community, this is their one chance to get out and express themselves and really find a sense of community,” Ellis said.

It’s a chance many people within the LGBTQ+ community didn’t have the last two years. Ellis hopes this year will look more like 2019 when 30,000 people attended over the course of two days. There will be music, vendors, and drag performances, drawing Kentuckians from across the state.

“People are just really excited to get back here and celebrate,” he said.

But Saturday will be more than just a good time. While Pride is completely free, donations go toward the Lexington Pride Center , the oldest LGBTQ+ organization in Kentucky. The festival is also a day for education, change, and connection.

“Especially for people in rural communities or who don't have access to the kind of support we have in Lexington, or places like Louisville that have a larger festival,” Ellis said. “It's really important for those people to have access to the programs we offer, and the support, and the community we instill in each other.”

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday. There will be activities for kids, including bounce houses and face painting. Ellis says they’re working closely with police to make sure the event is safe, but he’s encouraging everyone to remain vigilant.

Comments / 6

Related
WTVQ

Pride Festival draws thousands to downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- For the first time since 2019, the annual Pride Festival returned Saturday to downtown Lexington. The festival drew thousands of people showing off their LGBTQIA+ pride. More than 80 vendors and sponsors set up shop, offering services and information. There were also musical acts, drag shows, food...
LEXINGTON, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Lexington Pride Festival makes its yearly return

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Pride Festival kicked off at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza on Sunday in a return to relative normal during Pride Month. 2022 marks the 14th year for the Lexington Pride Festival. The last “normal” festival was held in 2019 before the pandemic and...
LEXINGTON, KY
KISS 106

Spend the Night at this Haunted Opera House in Kentucky

I am convinced that there are two types of people in this world. The first are the ones (like me) who cover their eyes during scary movies and still somehow mange to jump out of their seat (It's that music, I tell ya). The second are the ones who celebrate Halloween for months on end and are more interested in people's real encounters with ghosts than the special effects of Hollywood. My aunt and uncle fall into the latter as they use their PTO from work to schedule ghost hunts all over Indiana and Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Society
City
Lexington, OR
foxlexington.com

Lexington SoulFeast celebrates Black culinary culture

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — SoulFeast Week is back for a second year. It is a ten-day celebration from June 17th to June 26th. The week celebrates black culinary culture and highlights black restaurants, farmers, and chefs in central Kentucky. Through educational exhibits, curated experiences, and enjoying great food, SoulFeast Week is an opportunity for Kentuckians of all races and backgrounds to support black businesses.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Publix announces first Lexington store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been the talk of the town on Thursday—the supermarket chain Publix is opening a store in Lexington. “When a Publix opens, we provide jobs, create premier customer service and care for our communities,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. There was an excited...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Couple spots bear in southern Fayette Co. this week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple had a beary cool encounter Monday night— and that rare sighting is garnering a lot of social media buzz. “Never, never, never in a million years. And so up close and personal,” said Teddy Emmerich. Teddy and David Emmerich are moving...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Freddy's Frozen Custard opens its first Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened its first Louisville restaurant on Tuesday. The new location at 12929 Shelbyville Road in Middletown is the first in a multi-unit franchise agreement to develop seven new restaurants in the Louisville area over the next several years, according to a news release. We first told you about Freddy's entrance into the Louisville market in October, when its Shepherdsville, Kentucky, location opened.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Pandemic#Racism
grocerydive.com

Publix moves closer to Kentucky debut, plans another store in the state

Publix on Thursday broke ground on its first location in Louisville, Kentucky, putting the supermarket chain a step closer to beginning operations in the state, according to a press release from the retailer. The store will mark Publix’s Kentucky debut and is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Block Island Times

Island bids farewell to Deacon Steve Hester

Through three long and loud ovations at the 10 a.m. Mass at St. Andrew Catholic Church on June 19, Deacon Steve Hester and his wife Laura signed off after a four-year parish engagement here on Block Island, with one last homily. Hester has accepted a position with a large parish...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

2 Kentucky cities in top third of best-run cities, Lexington top 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – WalletHub has released its annual best and worst-run cities in America list. Two Kentucky cities ranked in the top third of the 150-city list, with Lexington ranked fifth. According to the WalletHub study, the quality of city services and the total budget per capita...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Shaedon Sharpe selected 7th by the Portland Trailblazers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The consensus top product out of high school, Shaedon Sharpe was selected No. 7 overall by Portland. Sharpe came to Lexington in January, enrolling early to join the Wildcats. He remained on the bench for the remainder of the season and did not play a single minute for UK.
HAZARD, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ Quits Due to Homophobia

The man awarded 2022 Kentucky Teacher of the Year says he is leaving his high school teaching job due to homophobia and a lack of support from school admin, the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. Willie Carver Jr., who has been teaching for 17 years, said he’ll still work in education as an academic adviser for University of Kentucky students. “I also increasingly find that, as a queer person in K-12 education, I have been unable to do that work without facing discrimination, heartache, and being a part of systems that cause harm, though I am immensely proud of my brilliant, hardworking, and fierce colleagues who have and continue to change that system in defense of students,” Carver wrote in a Facebook post. At his job in Montgomery County, Carver said he and former students have been attacked by “vocal anti-LGBTQ extremists” during school board meetings and on social media, with no support from district officials. He even testified about the rampant anti-LGBT hate to a congressional subcommittee in May.
LEXINGTON, KY
Fox 19

NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
WEKU

Longtime Lexington news anchor Sam Dick joins WEKU

Sam Dick pictured in front of Herrington Lake in Garrard County, KySam Dick. There is a new addition to the WEKU news team - a veteran Kentucky journalist who for decades has been a trusted friend thousands have welcomed into their homes each night, reporting on countless events in the lives and times of Kentuckians. Sam Dick is the focus of today’s interview with WEKU’s Tom Martin.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

SWAT event at Bryan Station Inn, 1 found dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was found dead in a Lexington motel Friday evening. The Lexington Police Department said a vehicle in the Bryan Station Inn parking lot matched one connected to a wanted person out of Hamilton County, Ohio. Officials kept onlookers away from the area...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Markey Cancer Data Portal Provides Digital Footprint of Cancer in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 23, 2022) — The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center’s Community Impact Office recently launched Cancer InFocus: Kentucky – a new, online data mapping application that allows users to explore cancer incidence and mortality data alongside population demographics, social determinants of health and behavioral risk factors at various geographic levels across the Commonwealth.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

'No rooms' | Parents of incoming UK freshman talk housing concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Kentucky is preparing to welcome its largest incoming class on record, with about 6,000 first-year students expected to attend, according to a report from LEX 18. But there isn't enough room for them all. One of those students is Matthew Coomer, 18, of...
LEXINGTON, KY
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
953K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy