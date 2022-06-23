ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Marjorie Taylor Greene Clashes With Reporter Over Gun Control Law in Video

By Gerrard Kaonga
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Marjorie Taylor Greene ended the argument with the journalist by telling her to go back to her own...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 11

Reddoe
1d ago

I love MTG!! She's got the balls to say what is correct according to the Constitution of the United States of America, and her amendments!!! 🇺🇸

Reply
2
Janine Gollner Kemper
2d ago

What a total disgrace to the office she holds.

Reply
11
Related
The Independent

‘Nineteen children died! That’s on your hands!’: Ted Cruz confronted after NRA convention over gun reform

US Senator Ted Cruz was confronted over gun reform after the NRA meeting following the Uvalde school shooting. Benjamin Hernandez of Indivisible Houston, a “nonpartisan, progressive group”, posed for a picture with Mr Cruz at a restaurant before engaging the Texas Republican.As the conversation grew heated, Mr Hernandez asked “what about background checks?”Mr Cruz argued that legislation introduced by Democrats wouldn’t have stopped the Uvalde gunman, who killed 21 people – 19 children and two teachers – on 24 May. The Texan instead pushed his own legislation. Mr Cruz introduced the School Security Enhancement Act last year intended “to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he is comfortable with the bipartisan deal Senate Democrats and Republicans struck on gun control legislation, signaling that he will join in passing a bill when it comes to a vote. “For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework,” the Kentucky Republican said during a […] The post U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POLITICS
CBS Miami

Thousands take to streets around the nation demanding action on gun laws

WASHINGTON - Through light rain and cloudy skies, thousands rallied in front of the National monument Saturday  in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. "Enough is enough," District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser told the second March for Our Lives rally in her city. "I speak as a mayor, a mom, and I speak for millions of Americans and America's mayors who are demanding that Congress do its job. And its job is to protect us, to protect our...
UVALDE, TX
deseret.com

Here are the states with the strictest gun laws in America

The mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two adults dead has once again brought gun control and gun laws to the forefront. The Robb Elementary School shooting occurred less than two weeks after a gunman killed 10 people in a racially motivated attack at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Second Amendment#Politics Federal#British#Senate#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox News

Biden slammed for claiming there's 'no rational basis' for 9mm bullets: ‘We’re banning handguns now?’

President Biden faced a new round of backlash on Twitter for his comments on gun control legislation and 9mm ammo on Memorial Day. Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Biden told about his efforts to work on gun control legislation with Republicans in Congress following the deadly Uvalde school shooting. While Biden admitted that his executive options are limited, he suggested that 9mm bullets have no "rational basis" to be used for self-defense.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
876M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy