Marjorie Taylor Greene Clashes With Reporter Over Gun Control Law in Video

WASHINGTON - Through light rain and cloudy skies, thousands rallied in front of the National monument Saturday in a renewed push for gun control measures after recent deadly mass shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, that activists say should compel Congress to act. "Enough is enough," District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser told the second March for Our Lives rally in her city. "I speak as a mayor, a mom, and I speak for millions of Americans and America's mayors who are demanding that Congress do its job. And its job is to protect us, to protect our...

UVALDE, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO