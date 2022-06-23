Is 'Walker' Season 3 Happening? The CW Confirms Show's Fate

Pretty Little Liars is back in a very real and nostalgic way with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin! The original show, created by I. Marlene King based on the YA book series by Sara Shepard, is famous for its convoluted teen-murder-mystery-thriller storylines that got creepier and crazier as the seasons went on. As well as being known for keeping audiences guessing for years about what was really happening and why it always happened to the same group of friends, the biggest question all fans of the show wanted to know was "Who is A?". There was a wider assumption that with understanding who A was, then the motive and reason behind the years of destruction and near-deaths would suddenly become clear. Whether this clarity and resolution actually happened in the Pretty Little Liars series finale is debatable, but there is no denying the highly entertaining and dramatic ride that those seven seasons provided.

