ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Arnold Schwarzenegger had a hilarious reaction to his son in The Boys spin-off: "What the f*** are you filming?"

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

Patrick Schwarzenegger revealed that he's shown his father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, photos from the set of The Boys spin-off series – and Arnie had a hilarious response.

"He looked at me and he was like, 'What the fuck are you filming?'" he told the Just for Variety podcast. "I was like, 'It’s this show called The Boys… You have to watch an episode to understand it, or else I can’t articulate what happens in it.'"

The spin-off is described as "an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test." Set in a college for Supes, it sees youngsters tested in Hunger Games-style challenges.

Schwarzenegger is reportedly playing a character named Golden Boy, although he neither confirmed nor denied that in his interview with Variety. The actor originally auditioned for the role of Homelander in the original series, but the part went to Anthony Starr.

Filming is currently underway in Canada, and the actor added: "This set is really fun, and there’s just a loosey-goosey comedy. It’s kind of like Euphoria meets superheroes."

Schwarzenegger recently appeared in the HBO Max crime drama series The Staircase alongside Colin Firth and Toni Collette and he's set to star in The Terminal List opposite Chris Pratt, which premieres on Prime Video this July.

While we wait for The Boys spin-off to arrive on the streamer, fill out your watch list with our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Charlize Theron Reveals How She Ended Up in Both ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and ‘The Boys’

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron is a superhero. She’s already proven this twice in the past six weeks, debuting her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Clea in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and making a more subversive super-cameo in the season 3 premiere of “The Boys.”  But her real superpower was on display Saturday night on the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles, where she hosted a block party celebrating the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’s 15th anniversary. Theron was fresh off a flight from Rome where she’s in production on Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2,” making...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

‘Spy Kids': Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi Cast in Robert Rodriguez’s Netflix Reboot

Robert Rodriguez has found his new “Spy Kids” (and their parents). Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla and newcomer Connor Esterson have been cast as the franchise’s new family. They take over from Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara, who starred in the first three “Spy Kids” movies (the fourth, “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World” was a soft reboot that followed a new family).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Person
Colin Firth
Person
Toni Collette
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Chris Pratt
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t get The Boys, according to his son

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is about to join the universe of The Boys, and the action movie star is a bit flummoxed. Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed to Variety that when he showed dear old dad some on-set pictures from the TV series, big Arnie didn’t quite get it. “He...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Film Star#The Just For Variety#Hunger Games#Auditioned#Hbo
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
TVLine

Florence Pugh to Star in East of Eden Limited Series Adaptation at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Florence Pugh is breathing new life into another classic novel: The Little Women star is set to headline Netflix’s adaptation of East of Eden, our sister site Deadline reports. The limited series, currently in early development at the streamer, will be written and executive-produced by actress/writer Zoe Kazan. (Her grandfather Elia Kazan directed the original 1955 film version.) Based on the John Steinbeck novel, East of Eden follows several generations of the Trask family — and the movie version gave a young James Dean his first major screen role. Pugh will play Cathy Ames,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Calls Christian Bale's Gorr Performance "Really Scary"

Marvel Studios is gearing up to release their second film of the year with Thor: Love and Thunder. Following the success of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the studio is taking a different approach to marketing the film. Before Love and Thunder released its first teaser trailer, the film held the record for the longest wait between when the film hits theaters and when the trailer was released. Now that the first full trailer has been released, we got the chance to see our first look at Christian Bale as the films villain Gorr the God Butcher. From what we've seen, Bale is delivering a very intimidating performance and it's a good juxtaposition to the comedic tone of the film. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson were featured in a recent edition of D23 magazine (via The Direct) where they discussed Bale's frightening performance.
MOVIES
EW.com

Lamorne Morris comedy Woke canceled after two seasons at Hulu

Woke is done after two seasons at Hulu. EW has confirmed that the streamer isn't planning to move ahead with a third season of the show, which was based on the life and work of cartoonist (and series co-creator) Keith Knight. The comedy premiered in September 2020, starring New Girl alum Lamorne Morris as Keef, a cartoonist who starts being confronted about racial inequality by inanimate objects shortly after he has an encounter with aggressive San Francisco police officers. The unique series combined live action with animated sequences.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar

Elvis review: "Baz Luhrmann, like Elvis, knows how to put on a great show"

Still considered the best-selling solo music artist of all time, and a cultural force like no other, the question of any big-screen Elvis biopic isn’t ‘why make it?’ but ‘why has it taken this long?’ Spanning 30 years of Elvis Aaron Presley’s tragically curtailed life, from formative early encounters with gospel and rhythm & blues music to his untimely death from heart disease at the age of just 42, Baz Luhurmann’s trad but terrifically enjoyable 'EP' biopic has swagger to spare, and a star-making central performance from Austin Butler as the undisputed King of Rock ’n’ Roll.
CELEBRITIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

21K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy