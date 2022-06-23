ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 will replace Overwatch at launch, Blizzard confirms

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

When Overwatch 2 launches in October, it'll be a "replacement for the current Live Service" in the first Overwatch.

The development team at Blizzard behind Overwatch 2 recently held a Reddit 'ask me anything' session with the game's community. When one player asked what the launch of Overwatch 2 in early access in October this year would mean for the original game, one developer on the game revealed that it would effectively be replacing the current live service for the first Overwatch.

In other words, Overwatch will cease to exist when Overwatch 2 eventually launches. "When OW2 launches on Oct 4th it will be a replacement for the current Live Service" were the developer's words in particular, leaving no room for any doubt about Overwatch 2 completely taking over the scene from the original Overwatch.

It's hardly a surprise that Blizzard would switch all resources over to its new game. Earlier this year in March, Blizzard even admitted the focus on Overwatch 2 left the original game struggling with a lack of new content, so considering this, you can see why the development team would be keen to focus on one game alone.

However, there was good news for Overwatch players to be found in the new Reddit AMA. It turns out all your currencies and loot boxes from the original game will transfer over to Overwatch 2 as soon as it enters early access, so you don't need to worry about leaving your hard-earned gains behind when you go.

Head over to our recent Overwatch 2 beta hands-on impressions to see why it made us feel like we were playing Overwatch 1.5.

