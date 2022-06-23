ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Canning Pressure Gauge Testing This Friday

By Michael Crowley
butlerradio.com
 2 days ago

Local residents planning to do some canning over the next few months are invited to take advantage of...

butlerradio.com

cranberryeagle.com

Cranberry Township gardeners will welcome almost all visitors

Joe and Melissa Joswiak and Leanne and Gerry Marino will be happy to have visitors come to their gardens. Just not deer; neither the Joswiaks nor the Marinos are very happy about the deer. The homeowners will open their gardens as part of the Southern Butler County Garden Club’s 14th...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Amateur Radio Field Day This Saturday

A local group is holding an event this weekend to showcase the skills, science, and technologies that make radio communication a fun hobby and a valuable public service. The Butler County Amateur Radio Public Service Group is holding a Field Day Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at the Winfield Township Municipal Building in Cabot.
CABOT, PA
butlerradio.com

Rodfathers Cruise-A-Palooza Returns Sunday

A local group is getting ready for a popular summer event that will be held this weekend. The 27th annual Rodfathers Cruise-A-Palooza is planned for Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Main Street in Butler. In addition to classic cars and food, this event will also include food...
BUTLER, PA
butlerradio.com

Several Free Food Distribution Events This Weekend

A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. The first will be held Saturday in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street from noon until 4 p.m. Boxes containing fresh produce and other food will be distributed. Another distribution...
CHICORA, PA
butlerradio.com

Penndot Creates Inspection Database

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is assisting drivers with a new database showing vehicle inspection stations, inspectors, dealers, and issuing agents under suspension. This up-to-date listing can be sorted by county, violation, and offense date. The suspensions only affect the ability to perform vehicle inspections and do not affect ability...
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Links for Beaver County Boom Soundtrack Exclusively Heard on Beaver County Radio

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Beaver County Radio 99.3 and 95.7 FM along with 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA and beavercountyradio.com is your exclusive outlet to hear the live simulcast of the 2022 Beaver County Boom simulcast, ” Made For TV” featuring your favorite TV show theme songs all choreographed to fireworks by Zambelli International. You can also down load our free apps at the Google play store and on Apple I-tunes by typing in beaver county radio. The 2022 Beaver County Boom is being presented by PUSH Beaver County.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Full Southern Beltway opens Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Southern Beltway fully opens Friday.About eight months after drivers first started using the Southern Beltway, they will now be able to connect to it from Interstate 79.Drivers can also now exit the 13-mile toll road onto Morganza Road near the Allegheny-Washington County line. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said it will all be open by 6 p.m. Friday. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wordpress.com

Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse, Beringer-Caldwell One-Room School Museum, Fredonia, PA

The Caldwell One Room Schoolhouse is located on Route 58 between Mercer and Greenville north of Mercer and 3.2 miles northwest of Fredonia, PA. Built in 1880 this historic one room schoolhouse in scenic Mercer County, is charming remnant of a simpler time. Visitors will be transported to the past when they visit this unique landmark. The simple one-room, red brick, gable-roofed schoolhouse has a “hanging” chimney that pierces the ridgepole and is suspended near the ceiling of the room below. Bricks were made on the Ball farm nearby. The building has stone corner quoins and retains its original desks. There were 225 one-room schools in Mercer County between 1800 and 1900. The building was donated to the Mercer County Historical Society in 1962, and operates as a school museum during clement weather, with the preserved one-room school building, a teachers memorial garden, and various other attractions on the grounds.
FREDONIA, PA
butlerradio.com

Cranberry Waterpark Offering Veterans Free Admission This Weekend

A local water entertainment facility will honor active military, veterans and their dependents this weekend with special discounts on admission. On Sunday, the Cranberry Township Waterpark will offer free admission to active military and veterans, and offer $5 admission for their dependants. Military ID must be presented. Additional Military Days...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Covenant Presbyterian Holding Cookout Fundraiser

A local congregation is holding a fundraising event this weekend to raise funds for worship music this fall. Covenant Presbyterian Church is inviting everyone to a cookout on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m. For $8 per person, those attending will be able to enjoy the choice of a third...
BUTLER, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Several Motions Adopted by New Brighton

(New Brighton, Pa.) New Brighton Borough Council met for their monthly meeting last Thursday, June 16, 2022 and adopted a resolution that permits police to participate in the Beaver County Highway Safety Task Force. Officers who participate will be paid by the borough and the borough will receive reimbursement from the county.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
WYTV.com

Major company announces move from New Castle to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A company with a reputation recognized around the world is moving to Youngstown. Steelite International has had a display showroom downtown for over four years to showcase its tableware for buyers. Now it will move its headquarters and offices from New Castle to Youngstown. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Farm and Dairy

Tractor takes Butler County dairyman to final resting place

Earl R. Webb remembers the day he and his dad bought the John Deere 4440. It was May 27, 1995 at a farm auction in Paris, Ohio. The tractor was the first item listed in the auction advertisement in the Farm and Dairy. “Clean John Deere 4400 Tractor, full comfort...
PARIS, OH
WFMJ.com

New Castle dinnerware manufacturer to relocate to downtown Youngstown

The city of Youngstown will be the new home for dinnerware manufacturer, Steelite's headquarters. The headquarters was originally located in New Castle, but it will soon be making itself at home in downtown Youngstown. Steelite is known for its tableware and flatware in the hospitality industry, including making items for Panera Bread.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

