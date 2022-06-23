ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilfred Owen and Philip Larkin’s GCSE removal is ‘cultural vandalism’ – Zahawi

By Dominic McGrath
 2 days ago

The removal of poems by Philip Larkin and Wilfred Owen from a GCSE poetry anthology has been labelled “cultural vandalism” by the Education Secretary.

Nadhim Zahawi hit out on Thursday at the move by OCR , which is part of a wider reform of the exam board’s anthology.

He said he will be discussing the decision with OCR, one of the main examining bodies in the UK.

The shake-up of the anthology offering, first reported by The Times, will see some poets such as Larkin and Owen make way for a more diverse range of literary voices.

Mr Zahawi used Twitter to condemn the decision, which will see the updated selection taught from September.

Launching the new set of poems, OCR said the anthology builds “on the diversity of the original anthology by offering more poems by contemporary and established poets of colour”.

The exam board said the poems to be replaced will have largely already been studied and assessed.

Mr Zahawi said: “Larkin and Owen are two of our finest poets. Removing their work from the curriculum is cultural vandalism.

“Their work must be passed on to future generations – as it was to me.

“I will be speaking to the exam board to make this clear.”

The Stratford-on-Avon MP used his own experience to advocate for the retention of older, better known British poets.

“As a teenager improving my grasp of the English language, Larkin’s poems taught me so much about my new home.

“We must not deny future students the chance to make a similarly powerful connection with a great British author, or miss out on the joy of knowing his work.”

William Blake, Emily Bronte, John Keats, Sylvia Plath and Carol Ann Duffy are among those established poets remaining in the OCR GCSE anthology.

New names include British-Jamaican poet Raymond Antrobus, as well as Ukrainian-American poet Ilya Kaminsky.

Jill Duffy, OCR’s chief executive, called it an “inspiring set of poems that demonstrates our ongoing commitment to greater diversity in the English literature that students engage with”.

Julian Clary: ‘Benedictine monks didn’t really prepare me for the life I have lived’

Born in Surrey, Julian Clary, 63, began performing on the cabaret circuit as the Joan Collins Fan Club and in 1989 was given his own Channel 4 show, Sticky Moments. He went on to tour the world with his one-man shows, and his West End roles include Leigh Bowery in Boy George’s Taboo and Emcee in Cabaret. Clary’s books include three novels, The Bolds children’s series and a memoir, The Lick of Love, which has just been published in paperback. He lives in London with his husband.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
John Bates: Fashion designer whose work symbolised the liberated woman

John Bates rose to prominence in the Swinging Sixties fashion scene, but became famous for creating the sartorial onscreen identity of The Avengers TV series’s leading lady, Emma Peel. Using fabrics futuristic for the time – PVC and synthetic stretch jersey – Bates’s designs became synonymous with the newly liberated woman. Peel, played by actress Diana Rigg, was a revolutionary character, independent and athletic, performing moves which originated in martial arts. Bates was born on 11 January 1935 in Dinnington, Ponteland, then a mining village near Newcastle upon Tyne. Originally intending to be a journalist, Bates learnt shorthand and typewriting...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sir Lenny Henry receives honorary Oxford University degree

Sir Lenny Henry has collected an honorary degree from Oxford University. The actor and comedian wore a ceremonial red and black robe and mortarboard hat for the ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre. Sir Lenny was among nine recipients to receive the honour, which also included Paris, Texas director Wim Wenders.
EDUCATION
Picture of crying Boris Johnson painted by his mother to feature in exhibition

An emotional portrait of the child Boris Johnson painted by the prime minister’s mother is to star in a new exhibition about mental health. The painting called Where is Mama? by the prime minister’s late mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, will hang in the exhibition, A way from home: Bethlem artists on longing and belonging, at Bethlem Museum of the Mind. The museum’s galleries sit in the world’s oldest psychiatric hospital. The painting tells a story of the difficult time the Johnsons’ experienced when Ms Johnson was separated from her four young children - Boris, Rachel, Leo and Jo. Ms Wahl...
VISUAL ART
