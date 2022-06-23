ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Air France-KLM boss warns travelers: Go to the airport early

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUr7x_0gJXnEb600

The chief of airline alliance Air France-KLM said Thursday that it will take weeks or months to get new security staff in place to lighten pressure on the Amsterdam airport , which has seen flight cancellations, damaging delays and big travel headaches as global air travel rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Air France-KLM CEO Ben Smith told reporters that the company is seeking compensation for some of its losses, blaming the troubles at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on shortages of security and other ground personnel outside KLM’s control.

While the Dutch government faces pressure to find solutions, once security personnel are recruited, “it could take weeks or months to have them in a position" because of government requirements for security clearances, Smith said.

Airlines and airports that slashed jobs during the pandemic are struggling to keep up with soaring travel demand, and passengers are encountering chaotic scenes at airports around Europe and the U.S.

Smith downplayed concerns about an Air France pilots' strike scheduled for Saturday, saying only a small minority of pilots are expected to participate and he doesn't expect it to affect operations.

The main Paris airport, Charles de Gaulle, has not seen many travel disruptions like those in Amsterdam, London and some other hubs. Smith attributed that to Air France’s decision last year to hire hundreds of pilots, mechanics and cabin staff in anticipation of a surge in demand in this summer.

The airlines are still down staff: 7,500 people were laid off or left Air France because of the pandemic travel crash, and KLM lost 3,000.

But Smith said all of the airlines’ planes are operating, and the company foresees 85% to 90% of pre-pandemic flight activity this summer worldwide.

“We see a strong pent-up demand for leisure travel, people who haven’t been able to fly for two years," he said.

Despite concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and risks of a recession, he predicted high demand into the fall.

Soaring global fuel prices are sending plane ticket prices through the roof, but Smith said that isn’t stopping people from flying.

“The ability to pass on higher costs to customers is unbelievable,” particularly in first class and business class, he said. “Trying to get a seat out of New York is impossible.”

Still, he warned that because of high fuel costs and broader inflation, “We’re not going to see a bonanza year of profits. It’s still a long path” back to pre-pandemic operations.

The French and Dutch governments saved Air France and KLM from near collapse when the pandemic hit, with billions of euros in loans. Smith said the company hopes to pay off the Dutch aid in the coming months and 75% of the French aid by the end of this year.

He welcomed the return to travel freedoms but warned travelers: “Allow extra time to get into and out of airports — and book early. Flights are filling up.”

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air France Klm#Dutch#The U S Smith#Air France
Motley Fool

Why Delta, United, and American Airlines Surged Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Delta (DAL 5.55%), United...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Get Bad CDC News

The oceans have been stormy for the major cruise lines that sail out of American ports. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report have had to deal with an uncertain world since their covid shutdown in March 2020.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Summer HELL-idays! Chaos at Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham where check-in queue stretches 'THREE lengths of the airport'... and this is BEFORE British Airways staff stage mass walkouts next month

Britons heading abroad once again endured huge queues at UK airports this morning - with the situation only set to get worse during the summer holidays after British Airways staff based at London Heathrow voted to strike. More than 700 Heathrow check-in and ground-handling staff voted for industrial action yesterday...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Makes a Change Customers Won't Like

After a tough couple of years, the cruise ship industry is on the rebound. The vacation and travel sector as a whole was, obviously, severely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. But the cruise industry was hit especially hard, as it voluntarily shut down in March of 2020. But after vaccines...
TRAVEL
The Penny Hoarder

Are Cruise Drink Packages Worth It?

After a rough couple of years, the cruise industry is on the rebound in 2022. Boats are almost at full capacity and cruise passengers are flying to ports across the country to travel to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, scenic inland rivers and more. But one question remains before you board...
DRINKS
Business Insider

Buttigieg considers punishing airlines for flight disruptions as passengers are getting stranded in airports for over 24 hours

US airlines have experienced major disruptions in recent weeks with delays and cancellations. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the US may take enforcement action against airlines. His comments came as dozens of Delta passengers were stranded in the Atlanta airport for over a day. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is weighing...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Delta Air Lines puts time limit on guests visiting its lounge: ‘We are not a WeWork’

Delta Air Lines has implemented a new policy in which guests are only allowed access into its airport lounge within three hours of departure time.The policy, which was rolled out on 1 June, requires Delta Sky Club members to wait at least three hours within their departure time before accessing the club. Exceptions to the policy change include customers with layover connections or those with delayed flights, as long as members enter within three hours of their originally scheduled departure flight.Last summer, the airline reopened all of its Delta Sky Club following pandemic shutdowns. But as more workplaces adapt to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
TheStreet

Carnival Cruise Line Makes a Surprising Move

The cruise industry is almost back to normal. Well, give or take having to get a negative covid test before boarding a cruise, a safety procedure that some people find necessary and some find stress inducing. Last month, the three big players in the cruise industry, Carnival Cruise (CCL) -...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy