ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Des Moines Register

Where you can buy Fourth of July fireworks in Iowa from licensed retailers

By Virginia Barreda, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ue1DH_0gJXn8Nz00

Looking for sky rockets and Roman candles to help celebrate the Fourth of July in Iowa?

There are more than 300 permanent and temporary retail shops to find your favorite fireworks across the state, according to a map of licensed fireworks vendors on the State Fire Marshal's Office website.

Iowa law allows consumers to purchase fireworks for home use between June 1 and July 8 and from Dec. 10 to Jan. 3. They may be used on private property from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. within those dates, with the exception of July 3 and 4, when you have until 11 p.m. to light the final fuses.

More: Where to watch July 2022 fireworks shows in central Iowa

Some cities have their own rules on when and where residents can light fuses. Others have banned them outright. Be sure to check with your local city government for laws.

Ready for fireworks? Know the rules before you celebrate July 4 in the Des Moines metro

Here is a map of where to purchase fireworks in Iowa, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office :

Where you can buy 4th of July fireworks in Iowa

More: Iowa's new fireworks law means more places to buy, but fire officials worry

Virginia Barreda is a trending and general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at vbarreda@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Where you can buy Fourth of July fireworks in Iowa from licensed retailers

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#Iowa#Retail Shops#Politics State#Roman#The Des Moines Register
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy