A majority of Americans want the government to require companies to have a work-from-home policy, and see it as a viable option to help fight off the cost of skyrocketing gas prices. This comes at a pivotal moment for American workers and their pocketbooks: they think gas prices are only going to get higher, the President is about to give a gas-tax holiday, and employers are pushing back against the concept of work from home. But the NewsNation/Decision Desk poll shows workers think they work just as well or better in a work-from-home environment.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO