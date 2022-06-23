Sunday in the Village

As people struggle to make ends meet more than ever due to the ever-changing economy, seafood boil chain Crab Du Jour has initiated a program to ease the pain of going out to dinner, by offering $5 off per check, up to $20, every night during July for every guest who dines at the restaurant from July 1st through July 31st. The promotion includes the minimum spending per bill, $5 off $25, $10 off $50, $15 off $75, and $20 off $100.
There's no secret here that New Jersey has some of the highest property taxes in the country, but did you know that three South Jersey towns make it into the top 30 highest property taxes IN THE STATE?!. If you're a South Jersey resident, you probably think that North Jersey...
Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Same day voter registration bill heads to Carney Wilmington Learning Collaborative: Executive director by fall Senate passes budget bills topping $5 billion Culture Longwood Gardens to light up June 30 with Munro exhibit Mt. Cuba redesigns entrance to enhance garden experience Kenny, Wright named ... Read More
A brand new, state-of-the-art library opened its doors in a prime location in Middletown Friday, providing access to books, learning materials, and makerspace activities to neighborhoods which traditionally had not had such resources available to them. "This is located within about a mile-and-a-half of five or six schools with the...
After decades of dealing with a teensy library stuffed inside a multi-use building, Middletown on Friday celebrated the opening of Appoquinimink Library, a new 28,000 square foot library and digital center. A small crowd gathered to watch officials cut the ribbon at 651 North Broad St. County Executive Matt Meyer called it a tremendous day for residents in south New ... Read More
The Freedom Celebration Fireworks Show by Pyrotecnico will be livestreamed from Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park; rain date is July 5. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Cultural Affairs Director Tina Betz invite residents and visitors to enjoy the City’s annual Independence Day fireworks show on Monday, July 4 with family fun activities starting at 2 p.m. and fireworks at 9:15 p.m. (Rain date is Tuesday, July 5 for the fireworks show only.) Wilmington’s July 4th Freedom Celebration Fireworks Show by Pyrotecnico will be choreographed to recorded music at Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park, at French Street and Rosa Parks Drive, and visible from many nearby locations along the Christina Riverfront.
In some of Philadelphia's largest demonstrations since 2020, thousands gathered to protest the Supreme Court decision striking down constitutional protections for abortion. The procedure is currently legal up to 24 weeks in Pennsylvania — here are places offering services in Philly — but it might not be for long if Doug Mastriano beats Josh Shapiro in November. The face-off has pundits calling Pa.'s gubernatorial contest "the most important election this year in America." [Billy Penn/Billy Penn/@nytimes]
Three Belgian Malinois K-9s are being honored for their tenure and contributions to the public safety of New Castle County, Delaware. "Their contributions will be greatly missed," New Castle County police said in a news release. "The entire Department of Public Safety wishes all of these officers the best in their retirement."
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
After hearing about the Peace Valley Lavender Farm on a recent visit to Doylestown for the International Bike Film Festival, I put it on the top of my list to head back there to explore more of Doylestown at the end of the school year with my mom. And what...
Looking for a DIY way to spice up your summer and your kitchen?. Check out these farms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware where you can get out in the sun (remember your hat and sunscreen) to pick your own fresh berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins and various other fruits and vegetables.
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A sign greets thousands of drivers every day as they approach the U.S Route 50 bridge over the Choptank River. It reads "Frederick C. Malkus Jr. Bridge." Frederick Malkus was a long-serving Maryland state senator representing District 37. He was instrumental in getting the current bridge built and opened in 1987. The bridge replaced the deteriorating Harrington Bridge.
MIDDLETON, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that three jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto tickets sold for the Thursday, June 23 drawing will split a jackpot prize of $2,000,001. The winning tickets were sold in Allegheny, Delaware, and Lycoming counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn, 1-4-10-11-27-47, to...
The Philadelphia Gas Works bill that arrived this month took Elise Ridley’s breath away. PGW said she owed $235.82 for gas service for the previous month at her Point Breeze studio apartment, three times more than she had ever been billed before, even during the coldest winter months. A year ago, the same bill for her apartment was about $27.
HARRINGTON, Del.- With only 28 days until opening day of the Delaware State Fair, officials are hard at work putting together the final touches. The Fair will run in Harrington from July 21st to the 30th. Danny Aguilar, the fair’s Assistant General Manager, says said final preparations include counting ribbons for livestock and exhibits, picking up phone calls, and more. But Aguliar said, that work will pick up even more after the Fourth of July holiday.
A furniture and home décor store is moving into the Promenade at Granite Run, writes Natalie Kostelni for Philadelphia Business Journal. At Home, a Plano, Texas retail chain, has signed an 85,985-square-foot lease. With At Home now on board and some smaller deals coming in, the 877,294 square feet of the Promenade retail space is 92% full.
The Wilmington Country Club welcomes the BMW Championship golf tournament in August. The event takes place August 16th through 21st with the tournament itself starting on the 18th on the South Course. It’s the first ever PGA Tour event in Delaware, and the tournament is part of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs.
In Delaware, status is bestowed to those with low-digit license plates, an address in the 19807 zip code and beachfront property. But in culinary circles, you can display your cultural or financial wealth by posting your tasting menu on Facebook. At Snuff Mill Restaurant, Butchery & Wine Bar, the “Off the Chain” six-course menu runs $200 per person sans wine. The ... Read More
A name has been announced for a boutique hotel at 519 Market Street in downtown Wilmington. The hotel will be known as The Quoin. The hotel derives its name from the old French word meaning “corner” or “angle.”. Method Co., a Philadelphia-based hospitality company whose projects, include...
