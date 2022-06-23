Sunday in the Village

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In some of Philadelphia’s largest demonstrations since 2020, thousands gathered to protest the Supreme Court decision striking down constitutional protections for abortion. The procedure is currently legal up to 24 weeks in Pennsylvania — here are places offering services in Philly — but it might not be for long if Doug Mastriano beats Josh Shapiro in November. The face-off has pundits calling Pa.’s gubernatorial contest “the most important election this year in America.” [Billy Penn/Billy Penn/@nytimes]

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO