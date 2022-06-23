ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to watch July 2022 fireworks shows in central Iowa

By Virginia Barreda, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21S0RJ_0gJXllbN00

Get ready for an explosive summer. July 4 weekend and summer fireworks shows are back in full force in central Iowa.

This year, Des Moines will welcome back the first in-person Des Moines Symphony's Yankee Doodle Pops since 2019. The patriotic, family-friendly concert, billed as Iowa's largest annual gathering, hosts upward of 100,000 people for music and fireworks on the ground of the state Capitol.

Here is a list of Independence Day and other July fireworks shows in the Des Moines metro:

July 1

Des Moines Symphony's 28th Annual Yankee Doodle Pops

  • Time: 8:30 p.m.
  • Location: West Terrace, Iowa State Capitol
  • Price: Free

Iowa Cubs game vs. Columbus Clippers

  • Game time: 7:08 p.m., fireworks show to follow
  • Location: Principal Park, 1 Line Dr., Des Moines
  • Price: Fireworks show included with game admission. Check here for ticket prices .

Rendezvous on Riverview

The event is part of a free, weekly summer concert series.

  • Time: Performance by Standing Hampton and fireworks are between 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Location: Prairie Meadows Riviera Stage at Riverview Park, 710 Corning Avenue, Des Moines
  • Price: Free admission

More: Where can you set off July 4 fireworks in the Des Moines metro? Here's what Iowa laws say

July 2

Goodguys Car Show's 31st Speedway Motors Heartland Nationals

The event will run July 1-3 featuring more than 4,000 classic, muscle, rod cars; a dragster exhibit; a swap meet; and kids zone. The fireworks show and twilight cruise will be July 2 after live music.

  • Fireworks show time: 9:30 p.m.
  • Location: Iowa State Fairgrounds, 3000 E Grand Avenue, Des Moines
  • Price: For day admission, $10 for children ages 7-12; $20 for ages 13 and up.

Iowa Cubs game vs. Columbus

  • Game time:  7:08 p.m., fireworks show to follow
  • Location: Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines
  • Price:  Fireworks show included with game admission. Check here for ticket prices .

July 3

Iowa Cubs game vs. Columbus

  • Game time:  6:08 p.m., fireworks show to follow
  • Location: Principal Park, 1 Line Drive, Des Moines
  • Price:  Fireworks show included with game admission. Check here for ticket prices .

Fireworks at Prairie Meadows Racetrack & Casino

  • Time: Dusk (around 8:30 p.m.)
  • Location: 1 Prairie Meadows Drive, Altoona
  • Price: Free

More: Three nights of over-the-top fireworks light up the Iowa Speedway in Newton this summer

July 4

Adventureland

  • Time: Summer's On! concert starts at 8 p.m., with fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
  • Location: Adventureland Park, 3200 Adventureland Drive, Altoona
  • Price: Admission to the park includes the fireworks show. Check here for park admission prices .

Grimes "Home Base Iowa" July 4th Fireworks Show

  • Time: 10 p.m.
  • Location: Grimes South Sports Complex, 750 S James Street, Grimes
  • Price: Free

Minburn Fourth of July

  • Time: Dusk (about 9:30-10 p.m.)
  • Location: Fireworks will launch from 618 5th Street, Minburn; fireworks will be visible throughout town
  • Price: Free

More: Iowa's new fireworks law means more places to buy, but fire officials worry

Newton's Fourth of July Celebration

  • Time: 3 p.m. with fireworks show at dusk
  • Location: Agnes Patterson Memorial Park, 3000 N 4th Avenue E, Newton
  • Price: Free

Norwalk 4th of July

  • Time: Parade at 10 a.m.; Party at city park at 11 a.m.; fireworks show at dusk
  • Location: McAninch Park, 200 Wright Road, Norwalk
  • Price: Free

Perry's Fourth of July Celebration

  • Time: Parade at 10 a.m., with fireworks starting at 9:30 p.m
  • Location: Pattee Park, West 3rd Street and Willis Avenue, Perry
  • Price: Free

More: Looking to put on a show for the July 4 holiday? Here's a map of Iowa's licensed consumer fireworks retailers

Urbandale 4th of July Celebration

  • Time: 10 p.m.
  • Location:  Walker Johnston Park, 9000 Douglas Avenue, Urbandale
  • Price: Free

Waukee's Celebration of Independence

  • Time: Parade at 10:30 a.m., with fireworks at  9:30 p.m.
  • Location: Centennial Park, 1255 Warrior Lane, Waukee
  • Price: Free

West Des Moines fireworks display

  • Time: West Des Moines Community Concert Band at 7 p.m., with fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
  • Location: West Des Moines City Campus, 4200 Mills Civic Parkway, West Des Moines
  • Price: Free

Windsor Heights Foundation's Celebrate America

  • Time: 6 p.m., fireworks show to follow performance by Faculty Lounge
  • Location: Colby Park, 6900 School Street, Windsor Heights
  • Price: Free

More: 55 summer shows in central Iowa from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to 'My Fair Lady'

July 10

Ankeny Summerfest 2022

The event will run the weekend of July 8-10, with parade floats, a carnival, food and drink, and live music. A fireworks display is scheduled July 10.

  • Time: 9:30 p.m.
  • Location: Promenade Park at the District at Prairie Trail, SW District Dr, Ankeny
  • Price: Free

Did we miss any upcoming firework displays? Let us know.

Virginia Barreda is a trending and general assignment reporter for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached or at vbarreda@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @vbarreda2 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Where to watch July 2022 fireworks shows in central Iowa

