JD Simo unpacks the legacy of Elvis Presley and reveals how he nailed Scotty Moore’s guitar tone for Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 16 DAYS AGO