ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

JD Simo unpacks the legacy of Elvis Presley and reveals how he nailed Scotty Moore’s guitar tone for Baz Luhrmann’s new biopic

By Alison Richter
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs sole guitar player on Elvis, JD Simo left no stone unturned in search of the gear to bring rock ’n’ roll history to life, but as he explains, it was a gig he had been waiting his whole life for. When working with producer Dave Cobb,...

www.guitarworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Elvis Presley's Ex-Wife, Daughter, & Granddaughter Shared a Red Carpet Moment at Graceland's 'Elvis' Premiere

Click here to read the full article. It was a Presley family reunion for Riley Keough, Lisa Marie Presley, and Priscilla Presley, who showed up to support the Graceland premiere of Elvis in Memphis, Tennessee. The biopic ,starring Austin Butler in the titular role, has the stamp of approval from the entire Presley clan. Keough marked the special event by sharing photos of the screening with her Instagram followers. (See the photo HERE.) She proudly looked at her mom and grandmother as all three women showed up in coordinating black outfits. The 33-year-old lookalike granddaughter of the King wrote, “We’re so...
MEMPHIS, TN
DoYouRemember?

Priscilla Presley On What She Really Thought Of Colonel Tom Parker

Tom Hanks has disclosed that Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of music legend Elvis Presley, held Colonel Parker in high esteem while he was the manager of her late husband. Actors Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, who star in the movie Elvis — respectively playing Parker and Elvis — directed by Australian Baz Luhrmann, appeared on the red carpet of the movie’s premiere held at the Cannes Film festival. While there, they were joined by Priscilla Presley, Baz Luhrmann, and Jerry Schilling, a member of Elvis’ so-called Memphis Mafia.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Dave Cobb
Person
Chris Powell
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Scotty Moore
Outsider.com

John Wayne Once Revealed His Favorite Western Scene He Ever Filmed

John Wayne is known as the gritty, rugged cowboy who will go to any length, including putting his own life at risk, to save his town or those he loves. Though his catalog isn’t wall-to-wall action films, the movies for which he’s best known involve shootouts, chasing outlaws on horseback, and plenty of high-stakes stunts.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Strange Facts About The Death Of Andy Griffith

When Andy Griffith passed away suddenly in 2012, the world mourned the loss of a man who symbolized life in a simpler time. As Sheriff Andy Taylor on The Andy Griffith Show and then later as lawyer Ben Matlock, Griffith played characters who embodied goodness and dispensed down-home folksy wisdom. This often made more sense than the chaos that surrounds each one of us when we turn on the evening news or watch the latest reality TV show that the networks churn out more and more frequently.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rca Studio A#Guitarworld Com
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis Biopic: Priscilla Presley Staunchly Defended Colonel Tom Parker to Tom Hanks

The cast of the new Elvis Presley biopic recently came together at the film’s premiere in Cannes this week. Stars such as Austin Butler and Tom Hanks walked the red carpet ahead of the premiere. In addition, Elvis’ former love and ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, joined the cast and director for the special occasion. In addition to having a close relationship with The King, Priscilla also gave first-hand knowledge to the cast when they filmed the movie.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Architectural Digest

Priscilla Presley Explains Why Elvis’s Graceland Remains the Second Most Visited Home in America

It’s been 40 years since Graceland mansion first eased open its door to the public, beckoning to the line of curious visitors that they could—at long last—venture past the Corinthian columns and step into Elvis Presley’s private playground. Despite the passing of four decades, remarkably, there’s been no ebb in the steady flow of inquisitive tourists. People still go crazy for the King of Rock and Roll, and he’s especially having a cultural resurgence at the moment thanks to the Baz Luhrmann–directed biopic, called simply Elvis, which is set to hit theaters on June 24. For the film, which features Austin Butler in the titular role, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, Graceland was completely recreated on a set in Queensland, Australia.
ENTERTAINMENT
TODAY.com

Is Austin Butler actually singing in 'Elvis'?

How do you become a rock legend? Heading into the role of Elvis Presley for Baz Luhrmann's biopic, Austin Butler told TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb that he "tried everything." "Everything," it turns out, includes singing: Butler's actual voice is featured in the movie. According to Entertainment Weekly,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy