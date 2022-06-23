6 dead after chopper that appeared in ‘Die Hard’ crashes: reports

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — News outlets are reporting multiple people have been killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia.

The identities were not confirmed, but Ray Bryant of Logan Emergency Management told WSAZ-TV they were not local residents.

He says the Vietnam-era helicopter was based at the Logan airport and used for tourism flights. The New York Times reports the helicopter appeared in the movies “Die Hard,” “The Rock” and “Baywatch.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said a Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m. with six people on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. Bryant said the helicopter was on fire when crews arrived, and firefighters extinguished the flames.

