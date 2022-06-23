ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud's newest coffee company is on retro wheels and ready to serve you

By Sarah Kocher, St. Cloud Times
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
After hopping around for the Army, a new St. Cloud couple is still on the move − but this time with a mobile coffee truck and a smaller travel radius.

Tyler and Emilie Liberty operate Overlander Coffee Co., a new St. Cloud-based business run out of a converted 1969 Airstream Overlander shiny enough to see your reflection in. A bold white sign above the order window leaves customers with no uncertaintay about what they can expect to come out of the airstream: COFFEE.

Tyler Liberty said they originally dreamed of a brick-and-mortar café, but the amount of debt they'd accrue to accomplish that dream pushed them toward the food truck route. And when they saw the Airstream for sale, already gutted, their reaction was immediate.

"We instantly changed course," Tyler said.

The couple has spent a year planning and executing their vision for Overlander Coffee Co. in the 27-foot trailer. Tyler is from Buffalo, and their market research pointed them toward St. Cloud as the place ripe for their new company.

"New brands are starting to kind of form in St. Cloud. The coffee scene is growing, and we just wanted to enhance that," Tyler said.

They've been operating Overlander Coffee Co. for about a month, regularly frequenting the St. Cloud Farmer's Market on Saturdays, Backwards Bread Company on Fridays and now Summertime by George on Wednesdays.

"It's so much fun to serve people and get to know people," Emilie Liberty said.

Emilie has worked as a barista at a national coffee chain and knew she enjoyed crafting drinks. Tyler became more acutely interested in coffee while deployed overseas.

"I don't even know why, because the coffee wasn't even that great when I was deployed," Tyler joked. "So maybe that's what made me want to make it better."

Overlander Coffee Co. serves coffee from the woman-run Vitality Roasting of St. Paul. But their most popular offerings have been their Lotus Energy Drinks, which are made with a natural, plant-based energy concentrate. There's caffeine, Emily said, but less sugar than traditional energy drinks.

Tyler said customers so far have appreciated the strong nostalgic vibes Overlander is serving up alongside its coffee, tea and energy drinks.

"We're pretty sure they've never had coffee from an Airstream before," Tyler said.

Find out where Overlander Coffee Co. will be by checking their Instagram (@overlandercoffeeco) or Facebook.

Sarah Kocher is the business reporter for the St. Cloud Times. Reach her at 320-255-8799 or skocher@stcloudtimes.com. Follow her on Twitter @SarahAKocher.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to sctimes.com today.

