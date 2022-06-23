ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Down 60% or More on an Investment? Past Stock Market Bubbles Teach Us This

By Jon Quast
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

As of March 31, there were 3,739 stocks in the Nasdaq Composite Index . And according to Finviz, around 1,600 of these are down 60% or more from their 52-week highs. Similarly, there are 500 companies in the S&P 500 , and as of this writing, a whopping 42 of these supposedly stable stocks are down 50% or more from their 52-week highs.

There are an unusually high number of stocks down 50%, 60%, or more right now. Two such stocks that I own are Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) , which are down 80% and 94% from their respective highs.

If you, like me, own stocks that are down substantially, you're likely wondering how long it will take to get back to breakeven. But this is the wrong question to ask. And we can look to dot-com bubble darling Micron Technologies (NASDAQ: MU) to help guide our thinking when deciding what to do with stocks like Peloton and Pinterest in this environment.

A stock market history lesson

Stock market bubbles happen when investors get too excited about stocks in the near term. Valuations jump higher and higher as investors frantically buy to avoid missing out. But eventually, the mood on Wall Street changes, buyers turn into sellers, and stock prices plummet.

The dot-com bubble swelled in the years preceding the year 2000. As the name suggests, investors were excited about many new internet companies. But tech stocks generally, not just internet companies, were seeing outsized gains. One of these tech stocks was semiconductor company Micron. From the start of 1995 until its peak in early 2000, Micron stock went up an astounding 775%.

The bubble finally popped in early 2000, and the Nasdaq Composite fell over 75% before it bottomed in 2002. For its part, Micron finally bottomed in early 2003 after it had fallen a stunning 93% from its all-time high.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzRNE_0gJXjzmj00

Chart from Jan. 1995 through Dec. 2003. Data by YCharts .

Here's the thing: Investors were behaving somewhat rationally when Micron stock was going up. The company's trailing-12-month (TTM) revenue more than doubled from the start of 1995 to mid-2000. And it was profitable over much of that time with a slight increase in net income. These financials mean it was quantifiably superior to many of its dot-com bubble peers. Therefore, it wasn't necessarily easy to spot a bubble forming around Micron, because the business was solid.

If you bought the peak with Micron

Let's say you invested $5,000 in Micron stock exactly when it peaked in 2000 at around $95 per share. By 2003, your $5,000 investment was worth $350. Ouch.

If you held that stock, you finally reached breakeven in April 2021. Yes, it took 21 years for shares of Micron to regain their previous all-time high. And now, shares are back down 43% from their high. Double ouch.

From 2000 to now, Micron's TTM revenue is up about 800%. And TTM net income was up over 1,800%. Therefore, the company has executed over the past 20 years. But investors who bought at the top of the dot-com bubble have watched their investment provide zero returns for over two decades.

What this lesson means for investors today

If you're down substantially on an investment, the first thing I'd say is I'm sorry. Nobody enjoys losing money.

Next, I'd encourage you to avoid price anchoring -- fixating on the price you paid. It may be painful to hear, but if you invested $5,000 in a stock that fell 93% (like Micron), that money is gone. It's worth $350 today. And you can only evaluate your choices based on where we are now .

Here's the wrong question: When will Micron make it back to my cost basis?

Here's the right question: Is Micron the best place for long-term, market-beating returns from today's price?

Of course, I'm not talking about Micron anymore. For me, I'm looking at Pinterest and Peloton. You might be looking at another stock in your portfolio. The point is that one must assess the business's current prospects and ask whether they offer potential market-beating returns.

In Pinterest's case, I believe it does offer market-beating potential. In the near term, advertisers may pull back spending as consumer discretionary income is challenged by inflation. But in the longer term, the Pinterest platform is uniquely positioned to offer better returns for advertising budgets than other platforms. Therefore, I believe demand will trend higher over the long run, to the benefit of shareholders today. And the company has over $2.6 billion in cash to weather any kind of storm on the horizon.

But I'm not so sure anymore about Peloton's potential to beat the market. It's true that its app just enjoyed a record month of adoption , which bodes well for future sales of exercise equipment. However, Peloton is where it is because of some bad managerial decisions from previous executives. New executives are in place, but it will take time for the new team to establish credibility with investors.

There's a more hopeful takeaway from Micron's story

Here's the final takeaway: Part of investing the Motley Fool way is investing new money regularly, either in new stocks or in stocks you already own. If you bought Micron only once at its peak, then yes, it took 21 years to break even. But what if you added to your investment over time?

To avoid cherry-picking returns, let's say you invested $1,000 in Micron five times -- every July 15 from 2000 (the worst possible time) through 2004, instead of investing all $5,000 at the very top.

Investment Date Investment Present Value
July 15, 2000 $1,000 $577
July 15, 2001 $1,000 $1,429
July 15, 2002 $1,000 $2,280
July 15, 2003 $1,000 $3,934
July 15, 2004 $1,000 $4,133
Totals $5,000 $12,353

Returns as of June 20, 2022.

As the chart shows, returns are vastly different for Micron investors who kept adding to their positions over time. To reiterate, Micron was growing during that time, and semiconductors have long been an important industry. Therefore, it made sense to add to that position, and overall returns were far superior for those who did.

This is my long-term plan for my positions that are down, like Pinterest. It's important to watch the underlying business fundamentals and not be worried about the price per share. When the business is sound, it makes sense to add more money over time. And adopting this attitude can greatly alter the course of your investing career for the better.

10 stocks we like better than Pinterest
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Pinterest wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Jon Quast has positions in Peloton Interactive and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Peloton Interactive and Pinterest. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

The 10 Best High-Growth Stocks to Buy

Except for energy stocks, 2022 has been a very difficult year to find any equities able to perform well in these volatile markets. And high-growth stocks have been hit especially hard. Consider this: The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), which tracks the performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Passive-Income-Generating Monsters

The size of Warren Buffett's holding company has steadily grown from hardly significant to gargantuan with help from dividend-paying stocks. Two of the largest holdings in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio could deliver heaps of dividend income in the foreseeable future, thanks to rising interest rates and soaring oil prices. You’re reading...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Stock Market Plunge: 5 Amazing Stocks You Won't Regret Buying

The three major U.S. stock indexes have lost between 18% and 31% since the beginning of the year. Although big sell-offs can be scary, they're the ideal time for long-term investors to pounce. These five stocks are attractively priced and offer sustainable competitive advantages. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Investment#Nasdaq Composite Index#Micron Technologies
Fast Company

Growth at all costs? Not anymore!

The volatility of business operations and growth since the onset of the 2020 pandemic deserves its own chapter in history. That is because although the global economy was near ruins in 2020, funding ranging from the millions to the billions picked up for companies of all sizes like never before. There was one core reason behind such valuations: growth projections.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Evinced pushes companies to accelerate accessibility with its dev tools, scoring $38M investment

“For years, the accessibility business has been what you might call a consulting business,” said founder and CEO Navin Thadani. “You hire somebody, they review your products once a year, produce a huge report and then perhaps work with your engineers as they make their way through an undifferentiated bug list with thousands and thousands of issues.”
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

If You Invested $100 In GameStop, AMD, Nvidia, Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Plug Power, Bitcoin And Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite two market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 53.86%, 99.70% and 42.38% respectively.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

In hindsight, the nation's central bank left its foot on the accelerator for too long. Income stocks have a rich history of handily outperforming their non-dividend peers. These four dividend stocks are positioned to thrive in a Fed-driven bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy