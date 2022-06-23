ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

This Stock Is Down 40% in June -- Is It a Buy?

By Matthew Frankel, CFP®
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ: DFH) was founded in 2008 and is based in Jacksonville. It has a large presence in its home market and also operates in the Orlando area, as well as in both Carolinas, Texas, Colorado, and a few other markets.

Until recently, Dream Finders' stock had weathered the market downturn fairly well. But that hasn't been the case in June. Shares of the homebuilder have plunged by about 40% so far this month. While there are some legitimate concerns in the homebuilding space, there's a lot to like about this business, as well.

Dream Finders Homes in a nutshell

Dream Finders is a midsized but rapidly growing builder. It closed on 4,874 homes in 2021, its best year yet, and anticipates closing on at least 7,000 in 2022. It entered the year with a massive backlog and expanded its business significantly through the acquisition of Texas-based McGuyer Homes.

The unique part of Dream Finders' business is its capital-light homebuilding model. Typically, builders acquire large plots of land, develop neighborhoods, and incrementally sell the lots to buyers. The problem is that this model ties up a lot of capital in land holdings that could be used to invest elsewhere in the business. Dream Finders controls nearly 40,000 lots through purchase-option contracts, but it doesn't actually buy any land until it has a sold home ready to be built.

This allows Dream Finders to consistently generate higher returns on equity than its peer group (40.9% in the first quarter of 2022, versus 28.7% for its peer average). The only other major builder to use such a model is NVR , which not only has produced some of the best long-term returns of any stock in the market, but also has an asset-light model that allowed NVR to be one of the only homebuilders to maintain profitability during the 2008-2009 recession.

Not only does Dream Finders use a time-tested model that should help produce excellent profitability, but it also focuses on some of the hottest housing markets in the United States. In Dream Finders' markets, population growth is four times the national average, job growth has significantly outpaced the rest of the country, and home prices and taxes are relatively affordable.

Recent data has been scary

Across the board, data involving home sales hasn't been great. Just to run down a few key data points:

  • New home sales fell by 16% in April (based on signed contracts), and the median selling price was $450,600, 20% higher than the same time last year. Dream Finders entered 2022 with a backlog that should keep it busy until 2023, but this is still a concern.
  • Housing starts fell 3.5% in May, compared with a year prior, the second consecutive month of declines.
  • Mortgage rates have surged from about 3.25% at the beginning of 2022 to 6.28% as of the latest available data. This makes homeownership far less affordable and could cause the market to cool off considerably.

To make matters worse, Dream Finders was the target of a recent analyst downgrade, citing the company's high exposure to entry-level homebuyers and the contract prices for the land in Dream Finders' controlled portfolio. To be fair, those are legitimate concerns in the near term.

A great long-term play on some of the most promising housing markets

While the near term might be a little challenging, especially in terms of new purchase contracts and maintaining profit margins, Dream Finders has a winning business model and a focus on some of the most promising housing markets in the United States. This fast-growing homebuilder still looks like a long-term winner, and with the stock down by 40% over the past few weeks as uncertainty builds in the housing market, now could be a smart time to take a closer look.

10 stocks we like better than Dream Finders Homes, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Dream Finders Homes, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Dream Finders Homes, Inc. and NVR. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Jacksonville, TX
Business
State
Colorado State
City
Jacksonville, TX
CNET

30-Year Mortgage Rates for June 2022

Buying a home is one of the most important decisions you'll ever make -- and the way interest rates rise and fall has an impact on how much your home will cost you. As mortgage rates remain higher in 2022 than they were during the pandemic, partnering with the right mortgage lender is crucial to getting the best mortgage rate available to you. Here's what you need to know about how 30-year mortgage rates work, what factors affect them and how to find the best lenders for your specific financial situation.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Starts#Stock#Housing Market#Fair Housing#Dfh#Homebuilder#Mcguyer Homes
CNBC

The recession will hit in the first half of 2023 and the Dow is headed lower: CNBC CFO survey

Amid high inflation that has become the No. 1 business risk, not a single chief financial officer surveyed by CNBC thinks a recession can be avoided. The macroeconomic view of CFOs informs a bearish stock market outlook, with most expecting the Dow Jones Industrial Average to fall to 30,000 before reaching a new high, which would represent a decline of 9% from its current level and an 18% decline from its 2022 high.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Target's Bad News Is Even Worse for Bed Bath & Beyond

In April, Bed Bath & Beyond reported extremely weak results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and warned that sales and earnings trends would get worse before they got better. A pair of recent guidance cuts by Target have highlighted a sharp erosion in home furnishings demand. Falling demand...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
198K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy