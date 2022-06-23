Where to buy fireworks for the Fourth of July in Topeka and Shawnee County this year

Local residents hoping to paint the sky this Independence Day have an increased number of places at which to buy fireworks.

Licenses to peddle pyrotechnics have been issued for 50 sites in Topeka and Shawnee County, up from 47 last year.

Twenty-eight are in Topeka and 22 are outside the city limits, according to lists The Capital-Journal was provided by officials with Shawnee County and the city of Topeka.

When can you buy fireworks in Kansas? When can fireworks be shot off?

People outside Topeka city limits face a mish-mash of differing rules on when fireworks may be sold or discharged, depending on where they're located.

In unincorporated parts of Shawnee County outside Topeka, fireworks may be sold from June 27 to July 5, and discharged from 8 a.m. to midnight from June 27 to July 4,

But fireworks may be discharged within the city limits only from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said in a video posted June 7 on Facebook by Topeka's city government

Topeka Fire Chief Randy Phillips also appeared in that video, encouraging those discharging fireworks to always have a source of water available.

"A hose, a fire extinguisher or even a bucket of water will work," he said.

Phillips urged fireworks users to make sure an adult is serving as the "designated igniter"; remember that alcohol and fireworks don't mix; always ignite fireworks on paved surfaces, such as concrete or asphalt; never park vehicles close to where fireworks are being discharged; allow fireworks to cool before putting them in the trash; and remain aware of wind conditions, including waiting for winds to subside if they're too strong.

Here are the 28 fireworks tents licensed to sell in Topeka city limits

• Bellino Fireworks Inc., which has locations at 240 S.E. 29th, 800 N.W. 25th, 2010 S.E. 29th, 3110 S.E. 6th Ave., 5123 S.W. 29th, 5311 S.W. 22nd Place and 6020 S.W. 29th.

• Capital Boom Fireworks, 815 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

• Garrett's Fireworks, 115 S.W. 29th, 631 N.E. US-24 highway, 636 N.W. US-24 highway, 2001 N.W. Topeka Blvd., 2047 S.W. Topeka Blvd., 2933 S.W. Wanamaker Road, 2951 S.W. Wanamaker Road, 3117 S.W. Topeka Blvd. and 5301 S.W. 21st.

• Jake's Fireworks, 1501 S.W. Wanamaker Road, 2600 N.W. Rochester Road and 4600 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

• Ka-Boomer's, 200 N.E. US-24 highway and 4200 S.W. Huntoon.

• Phantom Fireworks, 6401 S.W. 17th.

• Second 2 None, 125 S.W. Gage Blvd. and 3301 S.W. Gage Blvd.

• TNT Fireworks, 2010 S.E. California Ave.

• Victory Fireworks 2622 S.E. 6th Ave.

• Wholesale Fireworks (Jake's) 110 N.E. US-24 highway.

Here are the 22 vendors licensed to sell outside Topeka city limits

• At The Farm Fireworks, 601 S.E. Croco Road.

• Big Bang Fireworks, 3145 N.E. K-4 highway.

• Big Phil's Fireworks, 9025 S.W. 21st.

• Boomtown Fireworks, 5005 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

• Cracker Shack, 3710 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

• Dynamite Dan's Fireworks Stand, 3439 S.W. Hoch Road.

• Garrett's Fireworks, 4530 N.W. Hiawatha Place and 5324 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

• HI Performance Fireworks, 2235 S.E. Croco Road.

• Jake's Fireworks, 2045 S.E. 45th, 2845 S.E. Wittenberg Road and 4444 N.W. 17th.

• J.Y. Fireworks, 5101 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

• Liberty-Stars & Stripes Fireworks, 4703 N.W. Hunter's Ridge Circle.

• Longhorn Fireworks, 4120 N.W. Brickyard Road.

• M2 Fireworks, 9615 S.W. Auburn Road.

• Mission Hill Fireworks, 7627 S.W. 17th.

• Skyline Fireworks, 3016 N.E. Meriden Road.

• Stars & Stripes Fireworks, 4545 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

• Thompson's Fireworks, 7934 S.W. 10th Ave.

• 3 D Fireworks LLC, 602 S.E. Croco Road and 2815 S.W. Urish Road.

