ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Where to buy fireworks for the Fourth of July in Topeka and Shawnee County this year

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hx0Vc_0gJXjoJy00

Local residents hoping to paint the sky this Independence Day have an increased number of places at which to buy fireworks.

Licenses to peddle pyrotechnics have been issued for 50 sites in Topeka and Shawnee County, up from 47 last year.

Twenty-eight are in Topeka and 22 are outside the city limits, according to lists The Capital-Journal was provided by officials with Shawnee County and the city of Topeka.

When can you buy fireworks in Kansas? When can fireworks be shot off?

People outside Topeka city limits face a mish-mash of differing rules on when fireworks may be sold or discharged, depending on where they're located.

In unincorporated parts of Shawnee County outside Topeka, fireworks may be sold from June 27 to July 5, and discharged from 8 a.m. to midnight from June 27 to July 4,

But fireworks may be discharged within the city limits only from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 3 and 10 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on July 4, Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles said in a video posted June 7 on Facebook by Topeka's city government

Topeka Fire Chief Randy Phillips also appeared in that video, encouraging those discharging fireworks to always have a source of water available.

"A hose, a fire extinguisher or even a bucket of water will work," he said.

Phillips urged fireworks users to make sure an adult is serving as the "designated igniter"; remember that alcohol and fireworks don't mix; always ignite fireworks on paved surfaces, such as concrete or asphalt; never park vehicles close to where fireworks are being discharged; allow fireworks to cool before putting them in the trash; and remain aware of wind conditions, including waiting for winds to subside if they're too strong.

Here are the 28 fireworks tents licensed to sell in Topeka city limits

Bellino Fireworks Inc., which has locations at 240 S.E. 29th, 800 N.W. 25th, 2010 S.E. 29th, 3110 S.E. 6th Ave., 5123 S.W. 29th, 5311 S.W. 22nd Place and 6020 S.W. 29th.

Capital Boom Fireworks, 815 S.W. Fairlawn Road.

Garrett's Fireworks, 115 S.W. 29th, 631 N.E. US-24 highway, 636 N.W. US-24 highway, 2001 N.W. Topeka Blvd., 2047 S.W. Topeka Blvd., 2933 S.W. Wanamaker Road, 2951 S.W. Wanamaker Road, 3117 S.W. Topeka Blvd. and 5301 S.W. 21st.

Jake's Fireworks, 1501 S.W. Wanamaker Road, 2600 N.W. Rochester Road and 4600 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Ka-Boomer's, 200 N.E. US-24 highway and 4200 S.W. Huntoon.

Phantom Fireworks, 6401 S.W. 17th.

Second 2 None, 125 S.W. Gage Blvd. and 3301 S.W. Gage Blvd.

TNT Fireworks, 2010 S.E. California Ave.

Victory Fireworks 2622 S.E. 6th Ave.

Wholesale Fireworks (Jake's) 110 N.E. US-24 highway.

Here are the 22 vendors licensed to sell outside Topeka city limits

At The Farm Fireworks, 601 S.E. Croco Road.

Big Bang Fireworks, 3145 N.E. K-4 highway.

Big Phil's Fireworks, 9025 S.W. 21st.

Boomtown Fireworks, 5005 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Cracker Shack, 3710 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Dynamite Dan's Fireworks Stand, 3439 S.W. Hoch Road.

Garrett's Fireworks, 4530 N.W. Hiawatha Place and 5324 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

HI Performance Fireworks, 2235 S.E. Croco Road.

Jake's Fireworks, 2045 S.E. 45th, 2845 S.E. Wittenberg Road and 4444 N.W. 17th.

J.Y. Fireworks, 5101 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

Liberty-Stars & Stripes Fireworks, 4703 N.W. Hunter's Ridge Circle.

Longhorn Fireworks, 4120 N.W. Brickyard Road.

M2 Fireworks, 9615 S.W. Auburn Road.

Mission Hill Fireworks, 7627 S.W. 17th.

Skyline Fireworks, 3016 N.E. Meriden Road.

Stars & Stripes Fireworks, 4545 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

Thompson's Fireworks, 7934 S.W. 10th Ave.

3 D Fireworks LLC, 602 S.E. Croco Road and 2815 S.W. Urish Road.

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Shawnee County limits firework use based on city

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – With the Fourth of July approaching, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about the rules for fireworks. The times and dates for when fireworks can be used ranges based on where you live in Shawnee County: Shawnee County: 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. from June 29 to July 4 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Timely update: Clocks will stay on Topeka Blvd. bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The clocks are staying on the Topeka Blvd. bridge. Since it was rebuilt in 2008, the arches over the bridge have had a clock on one side, and the city seal on the other. Recently, some of the clock’s functions have stopped working, Among them was...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
County
Shawnee County, KS
State
California State
Shawnee County, KS
Government
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
WIBW

Fired Wamego Police Chief files grievance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker has filed a grievance with the city over his firing. Baker told 13 NEWS he took the action Friday. The city has three days to respond. Wamego City Manager Stacie Eichem fired Baker Wednesday. She had informed by letter June...
WAMEGO, KS
WIBW

RCPD to crackdown on cigarettes, e-cigarettes in Manhattan parks

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police will start to hand out mandatory court dates to those caught smoking cigarettes or e-cigarettes in city parks, specifically Blue Earth Plaza. The Riley County Police Department says a city-wide crackdown on smoking in city parks is upon Manhattan residents after it received...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Banned fireworks addressed by Kansas sheriff

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas sheriff is reminding local residents about firework safety and potential punishments that may follow when certain statutes are broken. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook on Thursday regarding accepted fireworks for Lyon County. The fireworks laws that residents of unincorporated areas of Lyon County are encouraged […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Fourth Of July#City Limits#The Capital Journal
KSNT News

KBI release report on Topeka police shooting that left 1 man dead

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation have released their initial findings from a police-involved shooting in Topeka that left one man dead. Just before 9 a.m. on June 24 in the area of Southeast 4th and Southeast Holliday streets near the railyard, Topeka police officers responded to a report of a male subject […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka’s ‘Holidome’ is about to come crashing down

Topeka (KSNT)- City of Topeka leaders are getting an update on plans to bring a new apartment complex to West Topeka, but not without a landmark coming down to make space. The plan is to create two buildings filled with studio and single-room apartments. Developers expect between 220 to 255 apartments will soon be available […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

8-hour power outage impacts Topeka residents

Update: As of 9:39 p.m. the power outage has been repaired. TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents in a Southeast Topeka neighborhood have been without power for several hours on Friday due to maintenance issues. Around 80 people have been left without power since 10:56 a.m. in 90 degree heat after an Evergy crew tried to replace […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Retired jeweler on track to buy Plumb mansion

A family with a long business history in Emporia soon could own one of the city's most historic buildings. ”I think I'll call it... the Regal Plumb Airbnb,” Chris Stanley said. “I'm going to live there.”. The retired owner of Stanley Jewelry confirmed Friday that she has a...
EMPORIA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSNT News

Downed power lines close Kansas highway section

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office warned motorists to avoid a section of highway due to the danger posed by downed power lines, on Friday. The impacted area was reported on by the Sheriff’s Office at 2:21 p.m. on June 24 in the area of Northeast Kansas 4 Highway between Northeast 39th Street […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. caretaker charged with dependent woman’s murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee Co. caretaker has been charged with the murder of a dependent adult woman after her death was the alleged result of a Medicaid scheme. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office tells 13 NEWS that Jennifer R. Johnson, 35, of Topeka, has been charged with Murder in the First Degree, Mistreatment of a Dependent Adult, and Making a False Claim, Statement or Representation to the Medicaid Program.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Topeka police kill armed person

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead after a police shooting Friday morning in Topeka. According to the Topeka Police Department, around 10 a.m. Friday morning, three Topeka officers were involved in an officer-involved shooting near the Amtrak Station downtown, near Sixth and Adams, with a person who had a knife. “TPD was on scene […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shooting at SW Munson and SW Washburn

Bath House Players present "Eternity" Helen Hocker Theater's Bath House Players production of "Eternity" will run June 24 thru July 3. Two men were found in Central Topeka with gunshot wounds.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Missing Emporia boy found safe

EMPORIA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: Emporia police said a 12-year-old boy reported missing Friday afternoon has been located and is safe. The Emporia Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 12-year-old boy reported missing about 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 24. Police said Kreitzer is autistic, but high functioning.
EMPORIA, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast Kansas accident kills Junction City couple

BEATRICE – A husband and wife have been killed in a northeast Kansas accident, that happened yesterday in Clay County, about 7.5 miles southeast of Wakefield. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2018 Ram 1500 pickup was northbound on County Line Road when the driver lost control. The pickup struck a bridge and overturned, coming to rest in the west ditch.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos June 24

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bond has been posted. Photo is unavailable. Dennis Brown, Failure to appear, Arrested 6/23. Recent Booking Activity for the...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
kmuw.org

Years after nixing a deal with Tyson, this small Kansas town is still growing

TONGANOXIE, Kansas — The evening of Aug. 2, 2021, was a big one for this northeast Kansas town. The major item on the city council’s agenda? A measure to give a 10-year, 100% tax abatement to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a Topeka-based company with plans to bring a $250 million pet-food plant — along with 80 new jobs — to the community.
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy