In just a few more days, the second volume to the critically-acclaimed series Stranger Things will finally arrive on Netflix. The first volume left the entire Hawkins gang in jeopardy under the hands of the show's latest villain Vecna, with Max (Sadie Sink) still under Vecna's spell, Nancy (Natalia Dyer) trapped in the Upside Down, and the constant foreshadowing of an unfortunate fate for Will (Noah Schnapp). With Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) miles away to save her friends, it looks like fans should brace themselves for a death of a beloved character.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO