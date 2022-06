CROMWELL, Conn. — On his third and final PGA Tour medical exemption start, Morgan Hoffmann finally saw his hard work pay off. Hoffmann, who was diagnosed with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy in 2016, returned to competitive play after a three-year lull at the RBC Heritage Classic in April and then played the Wells Fargo Championship, but missed both cuts. He's put on 20 pounds of muscle since then and at the Travelers Championship, he made the cut on the number (2 under).

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO