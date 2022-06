For the sixth time this season, the Cardinals could not get a run across, getting shut out by the Cubs at home for the first time since 2019. Kyle Hendricks, the winning pitcher for the Cubs last night also started for Chicago in the 2019 game. Chicago pitchers have thrown eight shutouts this season, the second most in the majors, accounting for just less than a third of their wins.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO