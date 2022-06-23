ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Gunman at large after shooting two people, one fatally, on San Francisco train

wutqfm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(SAN FRANCISCO) — The search continued Thursday for a gunman who shot two people, one fatally, on a packed Muni commuter train in San Francisco on Wednesday, police said. The shooting occurred around 10 a.m. as the light-rail train was moving between stations, according to San Francisco Police Department spokesperson Kathryn...

wutqfm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Crash blocks roadway in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision. KRON On is streaming news live now No information was available as to […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

4 injured after crash on I-280 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four people have suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in San Francisco, fire officials announced on Twitter. Three ambulances have responded to the scene at Southbound I-280 on the Ocean/Geneva off ramp. Residents were asked to avoid the exit where the off ramp is closed until around 5 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect injured in Alameda Co. police shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot by an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy early Thursday morning. ACSO said the man attempted to run deputies over before he was shot. Deputies responded to the 400 block of Lupine Way in unincorporated Hayward for suspicious activity. The reporting party said […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
news24-680.com

Pursuit Ends In Fatal Orinda Crash, Power Out To Thousands

A white Honda, fleeing from a Moraga police officer on Moraga Way headed toward Orinda, crashed at Glorietta Boulevard and Moraga Way shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday – killing the driver and critically injuring the passenger. It was not immediately known why police were pursuing the vehicle. Dozens of...
ORINDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of two among those killed in cross-county spree that ended in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said. Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Train Station#Police#Violent Crime#Pride Parade#Abc#Kgo Tv
NBC Bay Area

Dog Walker Arrested After Police Rescue Pets From Vehicle in South San Francisco

The South San Francisco Police Department said they helped rescue several dogs in distress after responding to a report of a dog locked in a van on a warm day this week. It all started when a report came in about a dog in distress locked in a parked van. Security video from the area showed police responding and rescuing the dog. But while officers were there, they said a truck in the next space collided with a parked car, catching their attention.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 hurt in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) - San Jose Police units were currently on the scene of a shooting, the agency announced on Twitter at 7:25 p.m.The shooting occurred in the 1400 block of Mt. Shasta Drive, police said. The victim was an adult male. The condition of the victim was not given at this time.  He has been transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening injury, a spokesperson for the department said.There was no known motive or suspect at this time, police said.SJPD will update as more information becomes available, they said.   
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

48-year-old Rene Kelly dead after a hit-and-run collision in Mission District, driver wanted (San Francisco, CA)

48-year-old Rene Kelly dead after a hit-and-run collision in Mission District, driver wanted (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 48-year-old Rene Kelly as the pedestrian who died after being hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning in San Francisco’s Mission District. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 4:36 a.m. on South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Cal Fire East Bay fire danger concerns

PORT COSTA, Calif. (KRON) – A busy day for firefighters in the Bay Area yesterday, June 23rd. At one point, there were five wildfires burning at once, including the Scenic Fire in Port Costa. More than 100 acres burned there. At last check the fire was 70% contained. KRON 4 spoke with the incident commander […]
PORT COSTA, CA
FOX40

Modesto homicide victim identified by mother

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said they reported to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive that resulted in a homicide investigation of a 29-year-old female. Michelle Gonzales, 29, was identified as the victim of the Modesto homicide by her mother Annette Meras. The San Jose Police Department […]
North Coast Journal

'Gunman Kills 10 at Buffalo Supermarket in Racist Attack'

To drink, at the edge of the grass. A car door shut,. down his back, held a bulldog wearing a harness vest,. to carry its weight. "Is he recovering?" the man's eyes, crinkled his face like wind wrinkles. sand. "No, he's old, has trouble walking,. but loves people, so I...
FELTON, CA
FOX40

Ex-boyfriend drove from San Jose, killed Modesto mother of 2, family says

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday. Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night. Detectives are now […]
crimevoice.com

Explosive materials reportedly found in American Canyon home; man arrested

Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department Facebook post:. “On Tuesday June 14th, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM, Napa County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant for explosive materials at George Wise residence on Goldeneye Court, American Canyon. During the search warrant, numerous precursors for homemade explosives (HME) were located...
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy