ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

3 wounded during shootout on Indy's northwest side

By Lucas Gonzalez
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ho3Jm_0gJXgvn600

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were wounded early Thursday in what's believed to have been a shootout on the city's west side.

Of the three wounded, two were critically injured, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Shane Foley.

Officers found a woman injured while responding before 1:11 a.m. to West 19th and North Dexter streets. Later, two other people were checked into a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Investigators believe both those people were involved in the shooting.

The first person's condition wasn't immediately known, Foley said.

IMPD Maj. Kerry Buckner told WRTV an entire street block was the scene of a shootout. At least one house and some vehicles were hit by stray bullets.

Many bullet markers were placed in the area.

Another person also believed to be involved in the shooting suffered a fall injury while trying to run away, Buckner said.

Additional details have not been disclosed.

Earlier, officers responded to a shooting that left two people, including a teenager, wounded in the 600 block of Bellhaven Place. That's on the city's east side.

One of those people suffered a graze wound, according to police.

Anyone with more information may contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

TOP STORIES: Anderson mom shares baby formula following loss of infant twin sons | Children's Museum says vendor review 'oversight' to blame for Juneteenth watermelon salad | Annual Motorcycles on Meridian discontinued | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Residents near Garfield Park show concern after music festival leaves trash, tire marks behind

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WISH-TV

Indy kayaker found dead in private pond, police investigate

HOLTON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after he was found dead in a private pond. Officers responded to a report of a kayaker that had fallen in the water and not resurfaced. They received this report at 6:45 p.m. Friday on the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in the town of Holton.
HOLTON, IN
FOX59

Southeast side death no longer ruled a stabbing

UPDATE: Police have since clarified that this death is no longer being considered a stabbing but rather a normal death investigation. No foul play is suspected, IMPD said. The original story can be read below. INDIANAPOLIS — One person has died after being stabbed on the city’s southeast side, police confirmed Friday. The stabbing occurred […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests 17-year-old involved in downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for a Sunday morning shooting at a downtown intersection that injured two people. Just after midnight, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to gunshots near West Market Street and North Meridian Street. Officers found two girls who had been shot....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WTHR

Woman dead after stabbing on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman is dead after a stabbing on Indy's northwest side. Police said they received a call of a person down near 30th and Ethel streets shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday. Officers located a woman with injuries consistent with a stabbing. Medics transported the woman to Eskenazi...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: 7 People Shot, Including a Child, in About 30 Minutes

INDIANAPOLIS — About half a dozen people were shot in just about 30 minutes overnight Thursday, say Indianapolis Metro Police. Officers were called to Belhaven Place around 12:30 Thursday morning. A man and a child were shot there. They’re both in non-life threatening condition. One person walked into...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side#Shooting#East Side#Violent Crime#Impd Maj#Crime Stoppers#Children S Museum
cbs4indy.com

Driver killed in 2 car crash, second driver ran from scene

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash that now involves a DUI investigation. Around 6 p.m. Friday night, IMPD said a Jeep hit a van on North Shadeland Avenue on the east side, just north of Washington Street. The driver of the van was killed, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Indianapolis firefighter arrested by IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers have arrested Indianapolis firefighter, Nathaniel Waldroup, on a criminal charge for an off-duty incident, IFD announced Thursday. Waldroup is an active firefighter with the IFD and has served on the department for 2 years. He is currently on leave without pay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

2 troopers honored for hundreds of DUI arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Two troopers with the Indiana State Police were recognized Friday for their efforts in removing impaired drivers from Indiana roadways. The ISP ceremony in Indianapolis officially recognized officers for dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Among those recognized were Trooper Israel Rosillo and Trooper Jordin Bilthuis from the Lowell Post.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

'It should be safe' | Residents of Indy apartment complex plead for end to ongoing gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a violent Thursday morning in Indianapolis, as seven people were shot at three locations within about 30 minutes. Shattered glass, bullet-riddled cars and leftover crime tape is what neighbors like Kim Wessels, living in and near The Life at Belhaven Place Apartments, woke up to after shootings at the complex injured two people, including a teenage boy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Family Of Man Who Died in Police Custody Suing Indianapolis, 6 IMPD Cops

INDIANAPOLIS–A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against the City of Indianapolis and 6 IMPD officers by the family of Herman Whitfield III. The lawsuit says the family called for help on April 25 when Whitfield, 39, was having a mental health crisis. Whitfield family attorney Richard Waples says the officers used a taser on Whitfield followed by “deadly, unnecessary force.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRTV

WRTV

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy