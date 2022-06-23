ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Ridge, MO

Son killed helping father on I-44

 2 days ago

Police say the victim of Wednesday morning's fatal accident on Interstate 44 at Antire was fixing a tire on his dad's truck.

Investigators say 21 year old Noah Goodwin of Villa Ridge was outside his father's pick-up. The truck was in the right lane of the Interstate with a flat tire. It was rear-ended by a tractor trailer. Police say Goodwin tried to run out of the way, but was hit by the truck, which then overturned.

Goodwin's father, who was in the pickup, was seriously injured.

