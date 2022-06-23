ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Want to buy Chris Owens’ $35,000 gold coin belt? Maybe her mink coat?

By Wild Bill Wood
 2 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO )— Talk about all that glitters!

How about an 18-carat gold coin belt?

It’s got twenty pure gold coins.

The estimated auction value is $25,000 to $35,000.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know, that it’s also available in silver.

It was worn by Chris Owens.

The Bourbon Street showgirl, nightclub owner, and businesswoman who lived life large.

And in living color.

She died earlier this year from a heart attack.

She was 89.

Her jewelry is on sale at Neal Auction, starting this Friday, June 24.

You can place your bids by clicking here .

In August, her famous Easter Bonnets will go on the auction block.

Also her mink coat.

Her legend lives on.

Now her treasures can be yours if the price is right.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

