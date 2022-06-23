ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Upstate crews respond to fire at transitional housing community

By Nikolette Miller
 2 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at a transitional housing community Thursday in Spartanburg County.

The Poplar Springs Fire Department said the fire started around 5 a.m. at the Restoration Village operated by JUMPSTART in Wellford.

We previously reported that JUMPSTART opened their first homes in their new Restoration Village almost two weeks ago. The program participants move into homes once they are released from prison to take classes and find job opportunities.

Reidville, Wellford and other fire departments helped extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

