Gas prices in the U.S. are close to $5 a gallon, President Joe Biden’s approval rating is 36 percent, and the first phenomenon has a lot to do with the second. But the factors that have driven gas prices higher are largely out of Biden’s control, at least in the near term. So it wasn’t a shock when he announced yesterday that he was asking Congress to suspend the 18.4-cents-a-gallon federal gas tax for three months. Even Biden doesn’t seem to think a tax holiday will make much difference—he said only that it would provide families with “just a little bit of breathing room.” Given how upset Americans are about the price of gas, though, he wants to be seen doing something.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO