Justin Thomas withdrew from this week’s Traveler’s Championship in Cromwell, Conn. on Wednesday, and quickly took to Twitter to quell any speculation as to why he did so. The PGA Tour announced on social media that Thomas would not be in the field and would be replaced by Satoshi Kodaira. With numerous players leaving the PGA Tour for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, Thomas likely wanted to shut down any rumors about his withdrawal having something to do with him joining LIV.

CROMWELL, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO