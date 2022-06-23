ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

P.G. Sittenfeld trial: What happened Wednesday; what's next Thursday

By Kevin Grasha, Cincinnati Enquirer
The trial of former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld began Tuesday in federal court in Cincinnati with jury selection.

Here's what happened on Wednesday:

The first witnesses to testify were former City Councilman Kevin Flynn and Philip Denning, the city's former economic development director. Denning oversaw the department during the talks about redeveloping 435 Elm St., the project at the center of the trial.

Flynn explained to jurors the development process, which will be helpful when they hear exactly what happened with 435 Elm St., a long-problematic property.

Denning also talked about the process, but also got into details about the problems with 435 Elm St.

Denning said he believed Chinedum Ndukwe seeking a development agreement with the city was a nontraditional path.

Ndukwe, a former Bengal turned developer, is a key witness in the trial.

The city owned the land and Ndukwe owned the air rights, and the deal never happened.

Also Wednesday, prosecutors and an attorney for Sittenfeld gave jurors outlines of their respective cases during opening statements.

There were some surprises that went beyond what each side has offered so far in the dozens of pretrial motions filed in recent months. Among them:

  • Prosecutors say Sittenfeld pressured Port CEO Laura Brunner to work with a man who turned out to be an FBI informant to get a deal done to redevelop 435 Elm St., the mostly vacant property that was costing the city as much as $400,000 a year to maintain.
  • At one point, prosecutors say Sittenfeld emphasized to Brunner that she was "100 percent accountable" to elected officials, "and they controlled her budget."
  • Sittenfeld's attorney, Charles M. Rittgers, revealed that the FBI paid a government informant and key witness, former Bengal turned developer Chinedum Ndukwe, $27,000 between 2018 and 2020 for his work on the sting operation.
  • Rittgers also said that last week, Ndukwe was interviewed by investigators about not paying federal taxes on the money. Ndukwe allegedly claimed he didn't pay because he thought the money was supposed to be kept secret.

Prosecutors accuse Sittenfeld of illegally trading city council votes for campaign donations.

Sittenfeld's attorneys say that his actions were typical of politics. They say prosecutors are trying to criminalize a legal and standard political process that happens every day in this country.

What's next in the Sittenfeld trial

Witness testimony is set to resume Thursday morning. The trial is expected to take two to three weeks.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: P.G. Sittenfeld trial: What happened Wednesday; what's next Thursday

Comments / 0

 

