ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Despite residents' concerns, Savannah-Chatham County schools pass $775 million budget

By Raisa Habersham, Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Jbjk_0gJXg7BN00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RC2qw_0gJXg7BN00

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to reflect that a SCCPSS school board member read a deletion and two revisions during a special called meeting to adopt the FY23 school budget.

After fielding concerns from Chatham County residents about a line-item error in the budget and the millage rate, the Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools voted to pass the $775 million budget for fiscal year 2023, which will include pay increases for non-teaching staff.

The budget passed 7-2 with District 4 and District 7 board members Shawn Kachmar and Michael Johnson voting nay.

However, residents largely homed in on the $75-milllion budget line item first discovered by Jasmine Polley, a parent who ran for school board in May. Polley lost her race to District 8 incumbent Tonia Howard-Hall. The $75-million budget line item was allocated to Data and Accountability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7Adq_0gJXg7BN00

Previously: Millage rate to decrease, teacher pay raises come up in Savannah-Chatham schools' tentative budget

"I'm a little disappointed that they went forward and they voted on the budget, because there were a lot of public comments of people not trusting the process and not having faith in having an accurate budget," Polley told the Savannah Morning News after the meeting. "I was hoping they would at least stop and say, 'Let's look at this a little bit more.'"

Residents call for school budget audit

During public comment, residents called for an audit of the budget and for two additional hearings to be held since Tuesday night's hearing before the board meeting was the first with the corrected budget.

Spokespersons for the district told news media at Wednesday night's board meeting that the $75-million was always intended to be in the capital — not operating — budget as part of the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or ESPLOST, allocation. The corrected budget was posted on the school district's website but was not shared on its social media page.

Bell Time Changes: Parents voice concerns over bell changes as school board approves proposal

"They can paint it up however they want," Polley said. "It was still an error. Even if it was an accounting systems error, it was still an error. And you can't help but wonder if there was that one accounting systems error. How many other accounting system errors are there?"

During the meeting, Kachmar explained to residents the board is already audited by a third-party external auditor to ensure the school system is fiscally compliant.

Millage rate decreases

Apart from budget concerns, some residents asked for even steeper rollback in the millage rate than the .50 decrease that had been proposed, with many pointing to increases in property assessments.

"We've seen major, major property increases in this area. We see the house flipping that's going on. We know that that plays a major role," said Ben Adams, a lifelong District 5 resident. "We see the short-term rentals that are coming in...do us a favor during this inflation period and tighten up the belt a little."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLbKb_0gJXg7BN00

The current millage rate will decrease from 18.131 to 17.631, or a .50 mill decrease. The millage rate is the tax rate that is used to calculate local property taxes and represents the tax imposed on every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.

Active Shooter Training: Savannah-Chatham schools prepare for active shooting through trainings, school safety plans

Because overall assessed property values increased, resulting in a rise in local revenues, the district was able to reduce the school millage rate and still remain in budget, Sheila Blanco, the district's communication director, previously told the Savannah Morning News.

Residents also raised the concern that the burden to fund the school district is placed on them and has been more of a burden with rising inflation.

District 7 board member Michael Johnson agreed with many of the residents concerns, saying he wished the board had more time to look at the budget before it was passed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VtEjS_0gJXg7BN00

School Board Runoff: Paul Smith elected to Savannah-Chatham school board District 5 seat

"I feel like if I had enough time to go over the budget, not just when we get to the tentative budget, but before we get to these meetings, that we could find (inconsistencies) or ask questions," Johnson said, but stopped short of asking to table for a vote. He did call for reinstating the district's budget committee.

While board members empathized with residents, many took the position that the budget increase will help increase pay for employees, some of which saw pay as low as $11.

" I want to make sure that we understand that we make increases in the budget and bring the people at the bottom of the ground at higher level," District 5 board member Irene Gadson-Hines said.

The FY2023 budget goes into effect July 1.

Budget vote questioned

Aside from the budget and millage rate, residents also raised concerns about the procedure for approving the budget after it appeared the agenda was approved with deletion of three line items, including adopting of the FY23 budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nlJl3_0gJXg7BN00

"I'm a little confused of why they actually did vote on the budget," Polley said, noting she re-watched a recording of the board meeting to confirm what she'd heard.

In an email to the Savannah Morning News, school spokesperson Sheila Blanco said Howard-Hall read the change: “I move that the agenda be approved with the following changes: deletion of item 6.03-Appointments and revisions to items 6.04-Reassignments and Salary Adjustments and items 8.04-Final Adoption of the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget for All Funds.”

The exact agenda item related to adoption of the budget, however, was 7.04, Blanco confirmed. "I understand that the sentence does sound confusing because Dr. Howard-Hall did not pause between saying '6.03-Appointments' and the words 'and revisions to items,'" Blanco clarified by email.

Raisa is a watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Despite residents' concerns, Savannah-Chatham County schools pass $775 million budget

Comments / 4

Related
wtoc.com

City of Savannah opens cooling centers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is opening cooling centers to help provide relief from extreme heat. Three community centers are expanding to serve as cooling centers for residents, effective immediately. “This is all out of an abundance of caution that we want to make sure that the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

A closer look: Local judge proposes night court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tuesday night, voters across the Coastal Empire exercised their right to vote. One of the races that will have a major impact on thousands of us was for the Recorder’s Court, often called the gateway court to the judicial system in Savannah and unincorporated Chatham County. Garden City Municipal Judge Joe […]
SAVANNAH, GA
blufftontoday.com

Polaris Tech names acting director after school's leader resigns

Polaris Tech Charter School will have new leadership for the upcoming school year. The Ridgeland school said executive director Fred Hunter submitted his resignation effective June 15, stating he wanted to pursue other professional opportunities. Kim Statler will lead Polaris Tech into the 2022-23 school year as acting executive director,...
RIDGELAND, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chatham County, GA
Education
Savannah, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Education
City
Savannah, GA
Savannah, GA
Education
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

Proposed changes to Forsyth Park finalized after years of planning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After years of planning, and months of public feedback, the final version of a master plan of proposed changes to Forsyth Park are in the hands of City of Savannah staff. The multi-year, Forsyth Park Project was launched by the Trustees’ Garden Club, and presented to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Pooler YMCA announces new $1.6 million renovation plans

Everything's growing in Pooler including the YMCA. With the recent major growth in the community, the CEO and president of the YMCA of Coastal Georgia, Joel Smoker, announced a $1.6 million dollar refurbishment project beginning with phase one. "That is to gut the interior of this Y, get rid of...
POOLER, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Sccpss School Board#District 7#District 8#Data
Grice Connect

EGRMC employees with a combined 1,570 years of service honored

East Georgia Regional Medical Center (EGRMC) brought their employees, with more than 20 years of service, together this week to honor them. The EGRMC employees recognized had a combined 1,570 years of service to the local hospital spanning over 50 years. The service awards dinner was held at the Nesmith Lane building on the Georgia Southern campus. Each employee, with more than 20 years of service, was recognized individually.
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Attention Tybee Island beachgoers: Health department issues water advisory

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. The following statement was issued Wednesday by the Chatham County Health Department:. "The Chatham County Health Department has issued a beach water advisory for Strand Beach at the Pier, which extends from 11th Street to 18th Street, on Tybee Island. This advisory is only for the specified area and does not impact any other beach locations on the island.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Memorial Health doctor says hospital has seen rise in COVID hospitalizations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders at Memorial Health in Savannah say they are seeing an uptick in COVID-related hospitalizations. Dr. Tim Connelly, with Memorial Health’s Internal Medicine, says the hospital has seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past several weeks, as well as the severity of the symptoms for those patients.
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
wtoc.com

Bus transportation could be coming to Statesboro this fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You could be able to catch a bus across town in Statesboro starting this fall. Watch the traffic in Statesboro for a little bit, and you might think everybody in town owns two or three or more automobiles. But city leaders say more people than you realize don’t have their own transportation.
STATESBORO, GA
Savannah Tribune

Savannah Charms Celebrate Founders ’Month and Induct Three New Members

Charms, Inc., a civic, cultural and social organization, was chartered sixty years ago in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when a group of young women decided to make a difference in their community. Donations were made to families and organizations in need. This spirit of humanitarianism soon spread to other localities and today there are 22 chapters of Charms, Inc. across the United States.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Adult has died at Splash in the Boro in Statesboro

The popular Splash in the Boro Water Park in Statesboro has closed for the day after a death in the park. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch has identified the deceased lady as Pauline Harden, 70, from Springfield, Georgia. Coroner Futch determined that Mrs. Harden died as a result of drowning...
STATESBORO, GA
myrtlebeachsc.com

11 Foot Alligator Kills Myrtle Beach Area Resident

Alligators are not a new phenomenon in the S.C.. In fact, they have existed here since the Ice Age. The recent increase in alligator attacks is due to the population increase of alligators and humans. With more people moving into their habitat, they are coming into contact with them more often and therefore increasing the number of attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wtoc.com

Rally in Johnson Square after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A rally was held in Johnson Square on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Demonstrators in downtown Savannah spoke out on what they say is an attack on women’s bodies. District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones, said, “I question a government that’s more invested...
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

06/23/2022 Booking Report for Bulloch County

These records are matters of public information provided by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. Booking reports are details of arrests only. All persons below are considered to be innocent unless proven otherwise in a court of law.
WSAV News 3

Pay It Forward: Hinesville teacher saves co-worker’s life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sensitivity to a certain type of food almost killed a Coastal Empire teacher. No two days are the same at Hinesville Snelson-Golden Middle School. Student services specialist Krystal Alexis witnessed a different and frightening day on April 1 when a teacher needed emergency assistance.   “I ran down the hallway to Ms. […]
HINESVILLE, GA
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy