Salina, KS

After more than 75 years, The Flower Nook to close its doors

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
 2 days ago
Though the fourth set of owners in the eight-decade history of the Flower Nook are retiring and the store is set to close next week, Wayne and Peggy DeBey will work right up until the doors are locked for the final time on June 30.

The shop, which began in 1945 and has been in a few different locations, all in the downtown area, is a staple in the Salina community, with several people being almost like family for the DeBeys, who have had a passion for this work since buying the business 39 years ago.

"(Retiring) has bittersweet moments," said Wayne DeBey. "I'm going to miss many of the customers...we've been together through their triumphs and joys and sorrows for all these years."

As a florist, Wayne said he has been and seen the lives of many people, creating arrangements that may mark the birth or death of a person, but also the weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, illnesses and graduations.

Wayne DeBey said these are the moments of the job he'll miss the most.

"I've had a bond and we've had a great customer base that have been very good to us," he said. "I hope we've been good in return."

A hard decision to make

The decision to retire and close was not an easy one, with the DeBeys taking their time to make it.

"One week Wayne would (say) yes and I'd (say) no and then the next week I'd be yes and he'd be no," Peggy DeBey said.

Finally, Peggy told Wayne they just needed to set a date and announce it.

"Once (the news) came out...there was no more decision to be made," Peggy DeBey said. "We can't go back and say we've changed our minds."

The timing of the store's closing fits well with how the floral industry works.

"July and August are the bottom of the barrel (for sales)," Wayne DeBey said.

The Fourth of July is not a big flower-buying holiday and he said the first part of August means families are often spending any of their disposable income to get children ready for school.

The Flower Nook's owners are ready for more free time in retirement

While they are sad to be moving on from their work with and for customers in Salina, the DeBeys are excited to see what the next chapter of their life looks like.

Big days in the industry include times like Valentine's and Mother's Day, but other holidays can be busy too, and Wayne DeBey said he is looking forward to celebrating more.

"We'd always try to close down by noon Christmas Eve, (but it'd) be 3 or 4 p.m. sometimes when you'd get out of here," he said.

They would try to make it to Christmas Eve Mass each year, but after working for so long in the days leading up to the holiday, it was hard.

"There were many times that I sat there and wasn't sure I was getting anything out of (the service), because I was so (tired)," Wayne DeBey said.

Another exciting element for the DeBeys will be to take in many of the things they've hosted over the years, like First Friday art experiences. The Flower Nook has also been a big part of the arts scene in Salina, including as a gallery for regional artists.

"That was always a bit of an irritation with First Friday, was we wanted to see what everybody else had," Wayne said.

Now, they can go out and see what everyone has for themselves on those First Fridays and other events happening downtown, like the Salina SculptureTour.

"(The sculpture unwrap) is always Mother's Day weekend, so he's always right here, glued to this (floral design) bench," Peggy said. "We get to see (the sculptures) eventually, but we (sacrifice) a lot of time."

The DeBeys both serve on different arts boards in the community and elsewhere and even though the Nook, and its art gallery, will be closing, they still are planning to stay engaged in the art community in Salina.

"There are plenty of options for volunteering in that (sector)," Wayne DeBey said.

Finally, Peggy and Wayne DeBey said they're looking forward to spending time together that doesn't revolve around, in some way, the business they've been running for all these years.

"(I've) been working with my husband for 39 years," Peggy DeBey said. "There's been good and bad, but it's a business partner, and I can say goodbye to that, which has been good, but say hello to (only) a husband."

