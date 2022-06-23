Moundbuilders Piranhas, Pataskala Porpoises beat heat in pool

NEWARK — Ella Schirtzinger remembers the event that tripped her up as a young swimmer. It now is her job to put others at ease.

Schirtzinger, who will be a junior at Newark Catholic this fall, is coaching for the Moundbuilders Piranhas for the first time. She helped coach the younger swimmers on her Pau Hana club earlier this season and jumped at the chance when Moundbuilders head student coach Caroline Otter asked her to help this summer.

"I was more of the scared kid I would say especially in the 50 (butterfly)," Schirtzinger said. "It always got me, but having (student) coaches helped me. Seeing them do it made me feel better, so they were nice role models."

The Piranhas hosted the Pataskala Porpoises for a Tri-County Aquatic League meet Wednesday at Moundbuilders Country Club as the teams battled temperatures that remained above 90 degrees.

A bevy of beginning 6-year-olds on both teams went diving, flopping or tumbling into the water from the starting blocks. It also, however, is one final chance for the recent graduates to soak up the sun.

"It is so exciting," Watkins Memorial graduate Maddie Hoyt said. "This is my 10th year swimming for the Pataskala Porpoises, and it will always be my favorite team from the first day I started."

The TCAL, which also includes the Granville Stingrays and Johnstown/Northridge Jaguars in Licking County, will hold a championship meet for the first time since 2019. It is scheduled for Dresden on July 20.

"It's so much fun," Schirtzinger said. "It's nice seeing the kids you coach do well. Hopefully when they get older, they will want to coach, too."

Stepping up in age group from 13- to 14-year-old to 15-to-18 means competing against fellow high school athletes, but it also opens the door to coaching during the summer season.

Like Schirtzinger, Granville sophomore Lydia Sturgeon was holding a clipboard and helping play traffic cop most of the time she was out of the water Wednesday. Sturgeon’s older sister Hannah has previously coached for the Piranhas in addition to assisting the Granville High School program, and Lydia now gets the opportunity to see what it is like on the deck rather than in the pool.

"I really love swimming, and it's fun to share that with younger kids and help them like it as much as I do," Sturgeon said.

While Sturgeon was a freshman phenom last winter for the Blue Aces, qualifying to the Division II state meet in an individual events and all three relays, the summer also provides a glance at who is surging up the ranks.

Moundbuilders’ Lily Hyslop and Pataskala’s Olivia Krock went head-to-head in the 13-14 100 individual medley, the meet’s first event. Hyslop edged out her high-quality competitor.

"Olivia is really nice and one of my best friends in swimming, but I definitely like to win," Hyslop said. "It was definitely fun. She did really well."

Hyslop, who will be an eighth-grader at Granville this fall, is competing for the Greater Columbus Swim Team of Ohio during the ongoing club season.

"I want to focus on my technique more because that translates into club," Hyslop said. "IMs are not my best, but they are definitely fun to swim."

Pataskala teammates Xaden Arnholt and Daniel Remlinger waged duels in the 11-12 100 IM and 50 freestyle with Arnholt coming out on top. Their success is not a surprise as Arnholt’s older siblings Xandy and Wes have been standouts for Watkins, and Remlinger’s brother Josh stars for Granville.

Ryan Mohler, like Hoyt and Xandy Arnholt, has graduated from Watkins and is preparing for the next level, but his summer schedule still has room for the Porpoises.

"This is the team that taught me how to swim," said Mohler, who is headed to Ashland University. "(John Jarvis) has been my coach for a while, and he has always instilled the mind-set that this is where we grew up. This is the most fun I have ever had swimming."

That is why Hoyt, who is headed to Ohio Wesleyan University, keeps coming back, too. This last month of the season will be bittersweet.

"Jarvis makes this team so much fun," Hoyt said. "If anyone has suggestions, we will do that. Yesterday, we did flip turns instead of 100 IMs because that's what they wanted to do, and it was great. They had a fun time with it. Focusing on technique of course is important, but I would put fun over technique any day."

