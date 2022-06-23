ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Monroe County Life: Scenes shared by Monroe News readers

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lf2yj_0gJXfxal00

Monroe County Life is a recurring feature in The Monroe News showcasing photos taken by our readers.

Do you have a great shot taken in Monroe County that you would like to share? Send your images to rayk@monroenews.com.

Please include the photographer’s name, the location of the photos and names of those in the photo, if applicable. Every effort will be made to publish photos. Selected images also are showcased on our social media accounts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Southbound M-39 to be closed in Wayne County through the weekend: What to know

The southbound Southfield Freeway will be closed this weekend from 8 Mile Road to Michigan Avenue due to construction.  The freeway, also known as M-39, will be closed in Wayne County starting Friday night for the collection of materials for a future rebuilding project and the cleaning and repairing of drainage structures, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced in a news release. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Government
Monroe County, MI
Government
Dearborn Press & Guide

Dearborn Heights senior’s garage broken into

A senior’s garage was broken into between 4 p.m. June 15 and noon June 16 in the 7500 block of Robindale Avenue in Dearborn Heights. The victim, a 90-year-old man, said a garage window was broken, and the flowerbed below it was disturbed to gain entry. A ladder belonging to the resident was moved from inside the garage to its exterior, but nothing else was disturbed or taken.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Bad boy parrot flies 6-miles to Northville fountain – winds up in police custody

Jun. 23, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. It was an odyssey for the family of Loki, a male parrot, when he flew away from them in Livonia on the evening of June 19 and went missing. “He escaped his cage when we were transporting him from the house to the car,” said Angela Clos, of Livonia. “He just flew. It was 8:30 p.m. on June 19. He landed in the neighbor’s tree. It became too late at night. He was calling to us but wouldn’t come down.”
NORTHVILLE, MI
WTOL-TV

Monroe County sheriff gets dog to help stop human trafficking

MONROE, Mich. — Deputy James Liedel of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office got a four-legged companion as part of the K-9 team back in early June. Stretch, an American yellow Labrador Retriever, was born on July 15, 2020, and has a wet nose perfect for tracking electronic devices in human trafficking and a floppy-eared friendliness perfect for comforting victims.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monroe County Life#Monroe News
deadlinedetroit.com

Metro Detroit bar chain Bobcat Bonnie's stirs controversy with abortion drink special

A Roe-inspired cocktail discount by Metro Detroit's Bobcat Bonnie's has turned into a PR nightmare. The bar faces blowback on social media after announcing $5 signature drinks for "women who lost their reproductive rights today" after the U.S. Supreme Court's Friday ruling curtailing abortion. One woman accused it of a "sick and unthinkable attempt at making money." Others called it "gross."
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Bobcat Bonnie's gets blowback for drink special aimed at women

The owner of Bobcat Bonnie's restaurants in metro Detroit posted a special on Friday on its Facebook page directed at women that took some good and bad flack. "We know you may be in need of a drink, all Signature Cocktails are $5 for those who lost their reproductive rights today. We support and love you. Grab a friend and come hang with us," the post read.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
deadlinedetroit.com

Beaumont-Spectrum, Michigan's largest medical network, to discontinue most abortions

Even though elective abortions remain legal in Michigan, for now, the combined Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health system is backing away from the procedure except in dire cases. "The state's largest health system will discontinue performing abortions unless the mother's life is in imminent danger," Crain's Detroit Business reports, quoting...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Demo work first step in redeveloping former Art Van site in Royal Oak

The vacant former Art Van Furniture store on Woodward in Royal Oak is headed for a new lease on life. Fencing is up around the roughly 50,000-square-foot building, which is slated to become the new headquarters of the publicly traded Agree Realty Corp. now located in Bloomfield Hills. The realty...
sent-trib.com

Murphy Tractor moving into Rossford

ROSSFORD —With the Murphy Tractor and Equipment company groundbreaking on Wednesday, their move from Perrysburg to their permanent location in Rossford begins. “I think it’s absolutely fantastic. The diversity of industries we’re getting out there is amazing. They will cover a large territory. This will definitely put them in the traffic pattern that will also help entice other industries to the crossroads,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.
ROSSFORD, OH
Tracy Stengel

Investigators Concerned About the Handling of Missing Dee Ann Warner’s Case

Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. Billy Little, Jr., investigative attorney and war hero, and Chris McDonough, internationally recognized homicide detective and behavioral expert, met in a podcast last night to discuss the case of Dee Ann Warner. The Michigan mother and grandmother was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021. They have both been on the case since March 2022.
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
whmi.com

Livingston County Health Department Director Retiring

Livingston County’s Health Officer is retiring and the process to replace her is not without controversy. The Livingston County Board of Commissioners discussed the process for a replacement at their last meeting – with a lengthy discussion centered on promoting internally or performing an outside search. Director Diane...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy