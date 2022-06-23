Fourth of July events to check out in southeastern South Dakota and Sioux Falls

Looking for plans for the Fourth of July? There are plenty of options in Sioux Falls, around the Sioux Falls area and across southeastern South Dakota.

Whether you're looking for small-town block parties, family-friendly events, pub crawls or toilet bowl races, there's something out there for you.

Take a look at our list of events within the area:

Watch the fireworks display at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds at 10 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. and food trucks will be at the fairgrounds during the event. There will also be a kid's area, a balloon artist, a Phil Baker performance and a flag retirement ceremony. The grandstand will fit "several thousands" of people, according to the event's Facebook.

Kick off the Fourth of July weekend with Greatest Show on H2O's season opener (ticket purchases required). The show starts at 7 p.m. and is part of the Mueller Pallet Kid-a-Palooza night, which features $5,000 in children's prizes given away and a fireworks display at sundown. An Independence Day show will also be held on Monday, July 4.

Celebrate Fourth of July weekend at 8 p.m. on July 3 at Terrace Park with a performance from the Sioux Falls Municipal Band, which will play Americana music telling the story of the United States. A fireworks display will be put on by the City of Sioux Falls after the performance. The event is free and seating is first come, first served.

Country Club of Sioux Falls Fireworks

While you have to be a member of the Country Club of Sioux Falls to get the best seats, you can catch the fireworks show by watching them from the Great Plains Zoo parking lot or at Sherman Park nearby. Check it out at 10 p.m. July 4.

Celebrate the nation's birthday with a 5K run/walk starting near Overlook Café in Falls Park at 8 a.m. on July 4. The annual parade begins at 10 a.m. along Phillips Avenue, followed by a hot dog picnic at 11 a.m. at Falls Park. The first 3,000 attendees at the picnic get lunch for free.

Sioux Falls Municipal Band presents American Salute

Join the Sioux Falls Municipal Band at 11 a.m. at Falls Park on July 4 to celebrate the nation's birthday. There is no cost to attend and seating is first come, first served.

Garretson

Attend the American Legion Fireworks Show at the Jaycee Sports Complex in southern Garretson. The show starts at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 3.

Centervill e Tornado Days

Celebrate the Fourth of July at Centerville's annual Tornado Days, which includes a kid's duck drop, inflatables, pub crawl, bike parade, golf tournament, bean bag tournament, fireworks display and the famous toilet bowl races. Tornado Days runs from June 29 to July 3. Toilet Bowl races start at 7:30 p.m. July 1.

Flandreau

Catch the fireworks show at the Royal River Casino and Hotel in Flandreau at sunset on July 4.

Catch fireworks after an evening of fun at Brookings' annual Uncle Sam Jam. The event runs July 4 at the Swiftel Center with a performance from The Rude Band at 7 p.m. and fireworks show around 10:15 p.m.

The annual free fireworks display off the north shore of Lake Herman will start at dusk on July 4, around 10 p.m. Lake Herman is located 2 miles west of Madison on Highway 34.

Lennox

Celebrate the Fourth of July in Lennox with the annual Firecracker Road Race at 8 a.m. on July 4, which includes 1-mile, 2-mile, 5k and 10k races. Pre-registration is $45 for both 5K and 10K races, $50 day of event.

The Independence Day Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. followed by a car show, Little Miss Lennox Contest, live music, Legion baseball, arts in the park and an 8 p.m. concert performed by the Lennox Municipal Band.

Fireworks will follow the band concert at dusk. Fireworks will be shot off from the high school parking lot.

Celebrate Independence Day on July 4 with live music, food trucks, cold drinks and fireworks. Come to The Lawn for a front row view of Yankton's Fourth of July Firework Show displayed off the Meridian Bridge. Fireworks will also be visible from Riverside Park.

Kranzburg

Celebrate at the Kranzburg Fourth of July parade on July 4 where thousands of firecrackers are rolled down the middle of the town's parade route and randomly discharged each year.

Springfield

The two-day Independence Day celebration starts on July 3 with bull riding and a street dance. On July 4, the town turns out for games in the park, a 5K run, inflatables and the popular Frog Jump Contest. Adults and children chase frogs after they're set loose on the celebration, until one frog wins by jumping the furthest during the celebration. Bids are placed on the frogs and a winner takes home the purse. Afterward, a frog queen is crowned and kisses the winning frog.

Learn about nature's own fireworks, fireflies, at Palisades State Park on July 1 from 9 to 10 p.m. Learn how and why they glow at night, and then take a short hike to find some. Park license is required.

Decorate a bicycle with red, white and blue and join a parade of bikes through the campground, accompanied by patriotic music on July 4. Bike parades will also be held at Lake Thompson and Lake Poinsett. Parade times vary by location.

