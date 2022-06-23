With 5 locations in 6 years, Game Chest keeps outgrowing spaces as demand increases

Game Chest is having a grand re-opening to celebrate its new location at 2115 S. Minnesota Avenue.

The celebration event is Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will be promotional freebies, a painting section for miniature painting, and table-top role-playing games like Dungeons & Dragons led by owners Amanda and Ben Wermers all day long.

Game Chest will also have a re-opening sale where customers can roll a die and get between 5-20% off based on the number they roll.

“I’m really excited," Amanda Wermers said. "We hope a lot of people come out and participate in a really fun event.”

Growing industry and need for additional space

Game Chest first opened in 2017, and this is the fifth location the business has been in. The business quickly outgrew their first spaces as the interest and demand for events increased.

As the city of Sioux Falls grows, so do all of the hobby markets, Amanda said, and the pandemic also impacted the gaming industry.

“People were bored and needed something to do, so gaming just kept getting more popular” she said. Game Chest’s past moves were a reflection of the growing industry as well as the business’ personal growth.

This time, it was a new construction project that forced the couple to move business locations. The old building at 409 S. Second Avenue was sold and is being torn down for a new mixed-use building.

The Wermers posted on Facebook back in March asking for feedback from customers on the new location, which they found near Boss' Pizza and 605 Thrift on Minnesota.

“We love our new space," Amanda said. "It has everything we need, and we’re excited to be in it.”

The new building is 3,030 square feet, which is about 300 square feet more than their previous space.

The layout will give them more space for retail and includes offices they're converting into reservation rooms for game nights. The central location has close proximity to dining options and is closer to many of the customers’ homes as well as both of the colleges.

There is also a large parking lot in the back, which is necessary with the business hosting events regularly.

"Our goal is to provide families and those with a day job a space to enjoy playing after work," Amanda said, "and I think our new place is going to be perfect for that."

Normal retail hours are 4-7 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The event space will stay open until 10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and then until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Game Chest will also be having a soft open June 22-24 with normal hours.

