Dog owner’s warning after rescue pet passes away from hidden risk at beach

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdelaide dog owner Kym Daly never expected his everyday beach walk with his rescue border collie, Scout, would certainly lead to the pet’s death. The nine year old dog ate a poisonous pufferfish washed up in seaweed at Seacliff and died within a hour of the trip. Daly...

#Dog#Pet Owners#Paralysis#Poison#Adelaide#Seacliff
