Sun Cats Played in Bladen Recreation’s Coach Pitch League

ELIZABETHTOWN — Hutchens Glenn and Tyler Eason combined for a no-hitter Sunday and Omar Powell clinched a 10-0 win against Red Springs with a two-out, run-producing double that advanced Elizabethtown to the semifinals of the Dixie Youth Baseball District 9 Majors tournament at Leinwand Park. The game was stopped...
Bladen County’s tourist attraction, White Lake, is home to White Lake Water Park – the only water park here in the Mother County. Since the park’s opening in 2004, families and friends have come together to have fun in the sun and make memories that last a lifetime.
Today, I want to share info about a youngster in the Bladenboro area who has had to have both feet amputated … His name is Waylon … I haven’t met him, but hear a lot about him … I am told he is a delightful young person, maybe 2 years old, suffers from a rare disease … Figular Hemimelia. Walks on his nubs.
Here are three things to know for Tuesday, June 28:. 1. Blood Drive: Wednesday, 1-4 p.m., Specialty Products Technologies, 2100 West Broad Street, Elizabethtown. Sponsored by Cape Fear Valley Blood Donor Center. Information: 910-615-5433. 2. 4-H Leadership Camp: Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., 12 to 18 year olds, $10. Register at...
Here are three things to know for Monday, June 27:. 1. Bladen County Commissioners Special Meeting: Today, 5:45 p.m., Commissioners’ Room, lower level of Bladen County Courthouse in Elizabethtown. Meeting to discuss fiscal year 2022-23 budget and American Rescue Plan Act projects. 2. Community Fun Day: July 9, 11...
A new guide containing activities and sites to see throughout the area has been produced by the Elizabethtown–White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and is now available in several locations. According to the Chamber’s Executive Director, Terri Dennison, the guide is meant to provide information for residents and to...
Bladen Online’s Pet of the Week is Ying, a female domestic shorthair cat. Ying is a little shy and independent but can be very faithful and loving, with love for other cats. Ying is the cat that has stayed the longest out of the other cats at the shelter, starting her stay in December.
