Broward County, FL

Bobby DuBose closes ground in money race for Broward County Commission

By Anne Geggis
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert McKinzie succeeded Bobby DuBose on the Fort Lauderdale Commission and now they are competing for a County Commission seat. Robert McKinzie might have more money to spend in the race to fill an open Broward County Commission seat, but Bobby DuBose raised more in May. McKinzie succeeded DuBose...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 2

Related
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Panel finds probable cause to revoke the certification of Broward sheriff Gregory Tony

A state panel found probable cause Tuesday to revoke the law enforcement accreditation of a South Florida sheriff Gregory Tony appointed after the Parkland school shooting after investigators found he lied repeatedly about killing another teenager almost 30 years ago. The decision by the three-member Criminal Justice and Standards Training...
PARKLAND, FL
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Called 'Heartless,' Accused of not Caring for his Family

FORT LAUDERDALE—During a rally in protest of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling, State Senator Tina Polsky (D) announced to the crowd of about 250 at the Esplanade in Downtown Fort Lauderdale that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't care about women, particularly his wife and daughters.
Broward County, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Controversy, open races bring numerous candidates to Broward School Board races

As the Broward School Board faces hot-button social issues, a grand jury investigation and the loss of long-time incumbents, many candidates have decided this is a good year to run. There are 22 candidates vying for six available seats — three of which are guaranteed to go to a newcomer. Most years, school board seats tend to draw an incumbent and one or two challengers. In 2020, two school ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
firefighternation.com

Hero Broward (FL) Firefighter Now Under Arrest for Misuse of Parking Passes

A Broward County Florida firefighter/paramedic hailed for rescuing two fellow firefighters in an apparatus crash in 2015 now finds himself facing charges for misusing parking passes meant for official business. The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Firefighters/Paramedic Mario Artze-Ordiales and charged him with with stealing $3,000 from the county by misusing...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Rob Long: Bill could kill or cripple Florida’s Conservation Districts

Who will be purged next under Florida’s autocratic regime? This is only the beginning. Last week, I was stripped of the office I’ve held for the last six years — the office I was re-elected to in 2020 by over 326,000 Palm Beach County voters. And I wasn’t alone. Many of the 280 elected volunteers serving on Florida’s Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) may have suffered the same fate.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

"Active Threat" drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE - An overnight "active threat" drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport involved four different scenarios, complete with the help of over 500 volunteers and first responders. "There are several different segments, which is not only going to test the Sheriff's office in our capabilities and our response elements, but the communication aspects of coordinating all of the different aspects from Homeland Security, BCAD, and the memberships that are all really responsible for safeguarding this facility," said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. First responders and law enforcement officers had to navigate through a simulated car bomb situation, N active shooter situation, a family reunification site, and a law enforcement command center. "Most of the time when you have a drill this large, with this many agencies, over 30 agencies, that are responding to this drill you need to have a good coordination communication and collaboration. That's going to be one of the biggest things that you take away, so each drill that we do we do that again better and better," said Michael Nonnemacher, the airport's Chief Operating Officer.  
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fights are on for Broward County Commission including football star’s mom, veteran politicians and a Boca resident

The candidates are lined up to fill four open seats on the Broward County Commission, and the top issue in the race so far is the region’s affordable housing crisis. As rents skyrocket and home prices rise out of the reach of many potential buyers, multiple candidates competing for November’s race say its one of the most pressing issues for residents. The candidates for the four seats include ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

‘Markel Act’ signed into law, gives grandparents visitation rights

'Danny would be proud to know such mountains were moved for the protection of his two beloved sons.'. Today, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1119, known by advocates as the ‘Markel Act,’ to protect grandparents and children against alienation from each other in narrow, tragic situations. Specifically,...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Sues Homeowner Over Unpaid Fees

WARNING TO HOMEOWNERS: Your HOA, Country Club Can Foreclose Over Unpaid Quarterly Assessment. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a warning to anyone who believes it’s okay to to disregard the fees, dues, or assessments billed by your homeowners association or country club […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Only 8% of households can afford a single-family home in Broward County

Only about 8% of households in Broward County can afford a single-family home at the median sale price, according to a new study. Based on spending the recommended 30% of income on housing, a home at the median sale price for Broward County, around $545,000, is far out of reach for almost all residents in South Florida, according to a preliminary assessment from researchers at Florida ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Miami New Times

Activist Sues Gov. DeSantis for Surveilling Him, Barring Him from Press Conferences

Over the years, Miami-based political activist Thomas Kennedy has been known to disrupt Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' events with shouts of disapproval and made headlines when he called DeSantis "an embarrassment" at a press conference in 2020 for his response to COVID-19. But last year Kennedy learned via a public-records request that, following those incidents, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) had placed him on a "situational awareness" list, labeled him a "known agitator," and were surveilling him in an attempt to keep him away from DeSantis, his elected representative.
MIAMI, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Shock Poll: Charlie Crist leads Ron DeSantis Amid COVID-19 Surge

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist narrowly leads Gov. Ron DeSantis in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, according to the latest survey from St. Pete Polls. The results come as DeSantis continues to face criticism for his COVID-19 response amid a major surge in cases and hospitalizations that is making Florida the epicenter of the pandemic.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

