Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for June 23

By Scott Barrett, Newport Daily News
 2 days ago
Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, managing editor for The Daily News, and today is June 23, the 174th day of the year — 191 days remain in 2022. On this day 1989, the film “Batman” was released. Starring Michael Keaton in the title role and Jack Nicholson as The Joker, it was the fifth highest-grossing movie of the decade.

Here & Now

• This summer, the family and I have a series of long-distance trips planned. In addition to the aforementioned camping excursion in central Massachusetts, we're off to the hills of Pennsylvania for a family reunion, followed a few weeks later by our annual week in Boothbay Harbor, Maine.

More than likely, we'll need to take out a second mortgage to foot the gas bill. While prices are still hovering around $5 a gallon, those in the know say that won't keep regional travelers and day-trippers away from the City-by-the-Sea. Zane Wolfang has the story.

• From the inbox: Speaking of road trips, the folks over at Wallet Hub have ranked Rhode Island dead last on a list Best States for Summer Road Trips. The key metrics used were cost, safety and activities. Find the full state-by-state breakdown here.

• Highlighted by the sale of a unit at Brick Market Place in Newport, find the latest property transfers and real estate transactions in Newport County here.

• The Newport Gulls and Red Sox Foundation are teaming up for a free baseball and softball clinic on Friday at Cardines Field. Learn more and register here.

• Everyone certainly knows the historic Chinese Tea House on the Cliff Walk. But did you know that you can stop in for a bite to eat? Daily News food columnist Dan Lederer writes all about it this week.

• Tonight is the NBA Draft, and there's an outside chance former Portsmouth High star Cole Swider could hear his name called. The 6-foot-9 forward has worked out for a number of teams and, even if he isn't selected, don't be surprised if he signs as a free agent. Read more from sports reporter Steve Rogers here.

• I don't know about you, but I'm literally counting down the seconds to the weekend. Editor Will Richmond has his weekly roundup of awesome things to do, and you can check them out here.

• NewportFILM tonight will host a screening of the award-winning documentary "My Old School" at St. Michael's Country Day School. The venue opens at 6:30 p.m., and there will be live music beforehand. Learn more here.

• A second public hearing on the proposed 2023 Fiscal Year budget in Middletown will be held tonight at Town Hall starting at 6 p.m. Find the full agenda below.

Born today

Jason Mraz (musician), 45

Selma Blair (actress), 50

Randy Jackson (musician), 66

Clarence Thomas (Supreme Court justice), 74

Weather report

Low tides: 9:54 a.m., 11:28 p.m.

High tides: 4:05 a.m., 4:43 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:10 a.m. Sunset: 8:24 p.m.

Water temperature: 62.9 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Middletown

Town Council, 6 p.m.

Prevention Coalition, 7 p.m.

Tiverton

FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Subcommittee, 8 a.m.

Board of Canvassers, 5:30 p.m.

Dog Park Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m.

Little Compton

Town Council, 7 p.m.

Local obituaries

Today is …

National Hydration Day

National Pink Day

National Typewriter Day

Got a news tip, story idea or just want to drop me a line? Don't be a stranger. Send an email to sbarrett@newportri.com.

Comments / 0

