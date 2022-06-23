ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Lightning on the brink, non-profit helping veterans heal and Tampa police hosting upcoming gun buyback

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It's a hotter day as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. The humidity is also on the rise and it will bring the heat index up to the 100s this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cltampa.com

South Tampa's getting a new cat cafe, Poor Porker closing in Lakeland, plus more local foodie news

The Poor Porker Get your oxtail grilled cheese and chocolate-drizzled beignet fix while you can—because Lakeland’s The Poor Porker will soon close its doors. “We are both proud and saddened to announce that, effective July 4, 2022, the Poor Porker will be closing its doors permanently to make way for the next generation of food, art, retail, and entertainment at 801 East Main Street - Unfiltered Lakeland,” a recent post from the space's Facebook reads. The last day to experience this Lakeland hotspot will be Sunday, July 3, as The Poor Porker will host its final party, which coincides with the city's “Red, White, and Kaboom” celebration. Unfiltered Lakeland, —a multi-faceted retail space that partners with local artists, businesses and restaurateurs— will open out of the same space sometime soon.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
FOXBusiness

DeSantis spikes football after major employer ditches Chicago for Florida

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is touting the business friendly nature of his state in response to news that a billionaire hedge fund manager is fleeing crime-ridden Chicago and moving his company to Florida. "Under Gov. DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is booming, because it’s a free state," DeSantis Press Secretary...
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

The Top Restaurants in Tampa, According to OpenTable

Many food experts see Tampa as an up-and-coming culinary destination. Two chefs in the bay area have been nominated for the James Beard Award - Rachel Bennett of The Library Restaurant and Jeannie Pierola of Edison: Food + Drink Lab. And the website Thrillist has included Tampa in its list of "15 American Cities That Secretly Have Great Food Scenes." Tampa arguably offers diverse selections of quality food for many different types of customers.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The weekend is here and, as always, there's plenty to do around the Tampa Bay area! From concerts to the largest Pride parade in Florida, we've got you covered. When: 8 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022. Where: Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg. How much: Tickets range...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Fried
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Veteran#Police#Tampa Police Department#Gun Violence#Avalanche#Health#U S Troops#Oxx Beekeeping
yourcommunitypaper.com

Even though Brightline won’t stop in downtown, it still could benefit us

With the help of local leaders, Brightline and SunRail recently came to an agreement to share a rail track, called the “Sunshine Corridor,” from Orlando International Airport to the Orange County Convention Center and on to Disney Springs. Back in 2018, Brightline was awarded the right to execute right-of-way agreements with FDOT and the Central Florida Expressway Authority to connect OIA and Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
cltampa.com

Houston-based Shipley Do-Nuts will open three new locations in Tampa Bay

The doughnut competition in the Tampa Bay area is getting little steeper ( and sweeter.) According to a press release from Shipley Do-Nuts, the Texas-based dessert franchise plans to open three Tampa Bay storefronts over the next few years. A whopping 350 locations throughout Florida, Maryland, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado and...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Gibsonton, FL

Gibsonton, also known as Gibtown, is a small town in Florida initially known for its carnival and circus business. This town in Hillsborough County is far enough from the busy cities to give you a quiet and peaceful getaway. However, it’s still near Tampa if you’re looking for a change...
GIBSONTON, FL
thegabber.com

Man Arrested for Accosting Girl in Gulfport Beach Ladies Room

Gulfport police arrested a man on June 13 on child abuse charges for allegedly accosting a teenage girl after following her into the women’s restroom on Gulfport beach. According to police, Antonio Gowins, 38, of St. Petersburg, “followed a teenage girl into the ladies restroom at the beach front” near Shore Boulevard South and Clinton Street South on June 13.
GULFPORT, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy