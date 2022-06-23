ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet the Battle Creek Enquirer 2022 All-City Softball Team

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

Meet the 2022 Battle Creek Enquirer All-City Softball Team. The team is made up from nominations from the city softball coaches and voted on by the coaches and the Battle Creek Enquirer sports staff.

Kaylynn Budreau

Pennfield

A four-year starter at catcher, Kaylynn Budreau was the captain of the infield as she caught every inning of the season. The senior did a standout job of leading the pitching staff and also drove in 18 runs on offense.

Brianna Butler

St. Philip/Climax-Scotts

A four-year varsity player, Brianna Butler has been a mainstay behind the plate as the catcher for the St. Philip/Climax-Scotts co-op team. The senior hit .468 with 23 RBIs and 25 runs scored and three home runs and also stepped in to play shortstop when needed.

Brooke Dzwik

St. Philip/Climax-Scotts

A second-year player with a big senior year, Brooke Dzwik led the St. Philip/Climax-Scotts team in most offensive categories, hitting .550 with 10 doubles and three triples. She also led the team in RBIs with 33 and had a team-high 34 stolen bases. When not playing first base, Dzwik came in as a pitcher and was 8-2 with 73 strikeouts in 51 innings.

Jayla Eckman

Pennfield

A four-year starter, Jayla Eckman was the ace of the pitching staff for Pennfield and a team captain. The senior finished at 7-5 from the circle and also contributed at the plate with a .413 batting average with 28 runs scored and 23 RBIs.

Zoe Froehlich

Harper Creek

A four-year varsity player, Zoe Froehlich was a team captain for the Beavers as she anchored the infield at third base. The senior hit .356 with 31 RBIs and had a slugging percentage of .437 as she hit leadoff most of the year.

Maria Garcia

Battle Creek Central

Voted the Most Valuable Player for the Bearcats, Maria Garcia was a key part of a  young Battle Creek Central team that was fairly inexperienced, playing in a challenging Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference.

Faith Hewkin

Lakeview

Part of the future for Lakeview as a sophomore, Faith Hewkin was a key part of the defensive infield at third base for a Spartan team playing in a competitive Southwestern Michigan Athletic Conference. Hitting leadoff much of the year, she had an on-base percentage of .467 with 31 runs scored.

Alyssa Hartley

Lakeview

A senior that could do a little bit of everything for Lakeview, Alyssa Hartley played all over the field and hit .360 at the plate with 19 runs scored. She was also the team's second pitcher and went 4-4 with 30 strikeouts.

Emily Klacking

Pennfield

In her first year on varsity, Emily Klacking made a big impression at her shortstop position with a strong arm and a good defensive glove. The sophomore batted leadoff for the Panthers, showing great speed as she hit .301 with 21 stolen bases and 38 runs scored.

Kaitlyn Love

Lakeview

A senior pitcher for a Lakeview team that was All-City champs, going 14-8 from the circle with 180 strikeouts  and a 2.04 ERA. Kaitlyn Love was also a key part of the offense with a .386 batting average, an on-base percentage of .465 and 21 RBIs. She will play at Lawrence Tech University.

Marin McCullough

Lakeview

Another big part of the future for Lakeview, Marin McCullough had a breakout freshman season as the starting shortstop for an All-City championship team. McCullough hit .340 with 33 runs scored and 24 RBIs and had a .907 field percentage.

Haley McGuff

Pennfield

One of the team's top defensive players from her centerfield position, Haley McGuff had a big senior year in her second season on the varsity. McGuff batted cleanup for the Panthers, driving in 20 RBIs and coming up with 24 runs scored.

Allison Meyers

Harper Creek

A first-year varsity player, Allison Meyers broke onto the scene in her junior year and played a solid first base as well as putting some innings in as a pitcher. Meyers batted .368 with an on-base percentage of .520. She also led the team in fielding percentage.

Jordanne Norris

Harper Creek

A third-year varsity player, Jordanne Norris was the leader in the outfield for Harper Creek as she played every inning of every game for the Beavers. Norris hit .402 with a .471 slugging percentage as she finished with 12 RBIs and had a fielding percentage of .927.

Tammy Perrotta

Harper Creek

The top pitcher for Harper Creek as a three-year varsity member, Tammy Perrotta had a big junior year. At the plate, she hit .308 with an on-base percentage of .455 with 18 RBIs and a fielding percentage of .940.

Paige Ratliff

Lakeview

The leading offensive player for the Spartans as the junior catcher hit a team-high .484 with an on-base percentage of .545. When Paige Ratliff swung the bat, she did damage with 51 RBIs with nine triple and nine home runs for Lakeview, which finished as city champs.

Peyton Russell

Lakeview

A multiple-sport standout, Peyton Russell will play both softball and basketball at Adrian College next year. The senior first baseman hit .370 with an on-base percentage of .443 with 28 RBIs, including five home runs for the Spartans, who defended their All-City title.

Aliyah Smith

Pennfield

The top hitter on the team, hitting in the No. 3 hole, Aliyah Smith had a breakout junior year and hit .453 while playing at third base with 30 RBIs and 21 runs scored. The backup pitcher for the Panthers, Smith was 4-2 from the circle.

Sylvia Swager

St. Philip/Climax-Scotts

A four-year varsity player, Sylvia Swager was asked to change positions for her senior year, becoming a do-everything utility player after spending most of her time in the outfield early in her career. Swager hit .446 with 22 RBIs.

HONORABLE MENTION

Camille Oxley (Lakeview), Gabby Melges (Lakeview), Ally Fountain (Harper Creek)

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick.

Battle Creek, MI
