Bill's Bites: Everybody is talking about what's between the buns at Suns Out Buns Out

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

Now for something different.

Bill's Bites has returned to give readers a taste of what's good to eat in the local dining scene. We are on the lookout for (and stop me if you have heard this before) some diners, drive-ins and dives we may have missed over the near-decade we have been on the road with fork in hand.

In recent weeks, we had been going back to some places to check out some new menu items that have popped up since our last visits.

But this time, we are looking at something new — at least, in a new location.

Suns Out Buns Out, formerly a food truck, has taken residence in a new location at the Greensmith Studios. The restaurant space was formerly Addington Hills Cafe, which Bill's Bites visited before it closed in 2017.

Suns Out Buns Out has quickly become the talk of Battle Creek's northside neighborhood, so the Bill's Bites crew had to stop by and see what all the excitement was about.

Best time to eat here is when the sun is out and you want something between your buns

Known originally as a gourmet burger food truck, there is plenty to talk about when it comes to the burger side of the menu.

But we wanted to start with putting something else between two buns and ordered something that we heard was flying out of the kitchen, sometimes selling out — the Hot Chick.

The Hot Chick is the Suns Out Buns Out version of a crispy chicken sandwich that every restaurant seems to have added to their menu in the past few years. And this one is better than anything you will get a fast food joint.

Starting with a juicy chicken breast with a crunchy exterior, the "hot" comes from the fixins — jalapeno cream cheese, chipotle aioli and spicy BBQ sauce. That combination of flavors just makes your feathers fly if you are a chicken sandwich lover. They add bacon, crispy onions, tomato and cheese and each bite is an experience.

Also on the menu is the S.O.B.O. — the Suns Out Buns Out signature chicken sandwich with bacon and garlic aioli.

If you like that kind of thing, this is burgers at the next level

Of course, we had to return to the burger menu, as Suns Out Buns Out is known for its gourmet burgers. But what to choose? Apparently, that has been the issue since the restaurant opened its doors. There are too many good choices, so recently there has been a lunch special of two sliders with fries — where you can pick two different choices form the burger menu.

This was a game changer for the Bill's Bites group as we were able to get a sampling of the Georgia Peach Burger and the Bistro Burger.

Smaller than the normal counterparts, getting the sliders still allowed for the gourmet flavors this former food truck is known for to shine.

The Georgia Peach is the usual steak burger, with the delicious combination of caramelized peaches, bacon, brie cheese, arugula, red onion and a lip-smacking cherry jam. The sweet and savory combination is perfect.

The Bistro Burger is an up-scale steak burger with caramelized onions, garlic aioli, bacon with lettuce, Swiss and tomato. The classic flavors make you grateful you went to the next level, instead of ordering what they call the Lame-O — which is a burger for the unadventurous with just lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

I’m not a food critic, but if you asked me I’d describe this by saying this is a shining example of sandwich cuisine

Buns are in the name, but look beyond that and you will get a treat. The Quesadilla Burger was an unexpected bonus sandwich that impressed. No buns here, as this was two toasted flour quesadillas with fixins in the middle. With a thin burger patty as the base, it comes with pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapeno with what they call a Mexi-ranch sauce. Think of a taco-flavored burger and you are on the right track.

Get any of the above sandwiches with their hand-cut fries, or go straight to the Nacho Fries. Either way, make sure to ask for your fries to come "Sunny" — which will include a cheese sauce, bacon, caramelized onion and sunny sauce. The "Sunny" version alone is worth the trip.

So while the sun is out this summer and this former food truck has a new permanent indoor restaurant location, join Bill's Bites in visiting Suns Out Buns Out this summer.

Bill Broderick can be reached at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter:@billbroderick

Bill’s Bites

This week’s restaurant: Suns Out Buns Out

Where : 295 East Emmett Street, Battle Creek

Items: Hot Chick/Georgia Peach Burger

Cost: $13/$16

Online: See video of visit by Bill’s Bites to Suns Out Buns Out at battlecreekenquirer.com.

May I have your order?

Tell us about a favorite or unique food item at a local restaurant and Bill’s Bites may make a visit. Send tips to bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Bill's Bites: Everybody is talking about what's between the buns at Suns Out Buns Out

