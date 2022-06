MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This week's Targeting the Violence will feature someone who has been affected by violence firsthand: Dara Greene with Lifelines Counseling Services. Dara grew up in the Maysville community. She is going to tell her story of growing up around violence and losing 13 friends to violence as a teen; How she learned to deal with her anger and grief, and why the violence has traumatized so many kids and leads to anger and mental illness. She has an amazing story!

MOBILE, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO