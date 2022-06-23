Man killed, three girls in critical condition from house fire on Columbus' Hilltop

On Thursday morning, a bottle of iced tea sat on a table in the backyard of a home on the first block of Midland Avenue.

A pool sat feet away, a child-sized yellow floatie resting on the cover.

It was a stark contrast to the home, a 2 ½-story brick duplex gutted by fire hours earlier, leaving a 22-year-old man dead, three girls in critical condition, and a woman who escaped in stable condition.

The fire was reported at 12:54 a.m. Thursday at the home, which is located behind and across an alley from an Auto Zone store on West Broad Street and across the street from St. Aloysius Church and its closed school building.

Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter said a woman had escaped the home, but the man was found dead inside on the second floor, where three girls, ages 7, 8 and 10, were rescued by firefighters.

The girls were all taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital in critical condition. Geitter said the woman was taken to Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center, but her condition is believed to be stable.

The man, 22-year-old Robert Taylor, was found in a separate location on the second floor of the home from the girls, Geitter said.

The house was gutted inside by the blaze, Geitter said, and a significant amount of items inside the home proved to be an obstacle for firefighters working to get inside.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Geitter said firefighters removed several boxes of fireworks from inside the home, but they are not believed to be the cause of the fire and were removed to prevent any additional danger to the fire crews working on the home.

On Thursday morning, residents of the home were going in and out, salvaging photographs and other personal belongings. One man lamented aloud that police and fire crews had left an alligator and snakes inside.

Geitter confirmed there were several reptiles inside the home when firefighters arrived.

The number of people inside the home at the time the fire broke out was unclear, Geitter said. He said at least 13 people are believed to be associated with the address, although how many people were living there and how many may have been staying temporarily was unclear.

There were no working smoke detectors inside the home, Geitter said.

The American Red Cross had volunteers on scene on Thursday morning offering assistance.

