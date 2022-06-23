ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

In Boston, Tears for Fears gives head-over-heels fans something to shout, shout, shout about

By Craig S. Semon, Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBqUU_0gJXbIzA00

BOSTON — For all those pop lovers who have been shedding tears waiting for the next Tears for Fears record, stop your sobbing.

The British technopop duo that topped the charts in the 1980s with the Reagan Era classics “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout” are back and they sound better than ever.

And while they don’t rule the world, MTV or the fickle radio airwaves anymore, Tears for Fears ruled over a legion of 5,000 adoring fans at the Leader Bank Pavilion Wednesday night.

Tears for Fears — singer-guitarist Roland Orzabal and singer-bassist Curt Smith — delivered a stellar, nearly three-hour, 19-song set that included a three-song encore.

Despite both members being 60 (with Smith turning 61 this Friday), Orzabal and Smith haven’t lost their youthful energy, shared chemistry and strong voices. In fact, I don’t remember Tears for Fears ever sounding this good in their ‘80s heyday. They sounded great Wednesday night.

Strumming an acoustic guitar, Orzabal serenaded the crowd with the beautiful ballad, “No Small Thing,” the first of seven tracks from Tears for Fears’ latest, “The Tipping Point,” the duo’s first album of new material in almost two decades. Despite its subtle beginning, “No Small Thing” erupted into a potent and powerful arena rock anthem.

With the colored stage lights swirling in sync with the percolating rhythms, Orzabal and Smith joined forces on the title track on the duo’s latest. Played live, the new release often sounds like an introspective Pink Floyd record in which the protagonist is haunted by guilt, grief and ghosts while the arrangements are fleshed out by the two artists trading off lead vocals and sharing harmonies.

Orzabal, who now has white stringy hair and a matching scruffy beard, joked that he woke up one day and looked like Gandalf from “The Lord of the Rings” (even though I thought Orzabal looked more like a cross between Arlo Guthrie and Dave Grohl), while Smith, despite a few lines on his face and patches of gray on his cropped hair, looked very close to his youthful ‘80s self.

Both wore black, with Orzabal wearing a buttoned, long-sleeve shirt and Smith sporting a golf shirt. While both sounded great, Orzabal had a much stronger voice but Smith had the distinction of singing lead on more hits.

After burning off two new numbers, Orzabal, who abandoned his acoustic guitar for an electric, revealed that it was a “very special night” because he recently married a beautiful woman whose family has four generations living in Massachusetts and he has to make a good impression to a few cousins in the audience, as well as his in-laws.

Not only did Smith take center stage for the evening’s third number, he delivered one of the band’s biggest and most beloved hits, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” The song still sounds spectacular.

Showing that they have plenty of confidence in the new album despite the crowd’s apparent lack of familiarity with it, Tears for Fears delivered the ‘80s chart-topper early in the set when a less self-assured artist with a similar hit would have waited to the end of the set or the encore.

If there were still a few stragglers who had their keesters glued to their seats prior to “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” they sprang up as soon as they recognized the opening notes and began to sing along.

In case the Paul McCartney influence on Tears for Fears wasn’t obvious, Orzabal shot in a snippet of Wings’ innocuous pop hit “Let ‘Em In” while performing the wonderfully arranged “Secret World.”

Tears for Fears got all Sgt. Peppery as they achieved Beatlesesque splendor with 1989’s flower power anthem “Sowing the Seeds of Love.” Owing a lot to the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love,” Orzabal belted out the song’s positive, hippie message that anything is possible with love on this stunning showstopper.

After sowing, Tears for Fears went tipping with four new tracks — the melancholic “Long, Long, Long Time,” the female empowerment anthem “Break the Man,” the dark and foreboding “My Demons” and redemptive ode “River of Mercy.” Although a lot of audience members seemed unfamiliar with the new tunes, the numbers were all emotionally complex and sonically compelling with their sweeping arrangements and soaring vocals.

Then it got all dark, or should I say all “Donnie Darko,” for 1983’s “Mad World,” easily the best Tears for Fears song that never charted in the U.S. This anxiety-ridden ditty, inspired by the teachings of "Primal Scream" psychologist  Arthur Janov, got a resurgence of popularity due to the Michael Andrews and Gary Jules’ cover in the film “Donnie Darko,” which even charted better than the original. But Smith’s unflinchingly urgent and incredibly intense performance was enough to make you forget about the cover version by the two other guys.

Born the year Tears for Fears’ debut album, “The Hurting,” was released, Californian preacher-daughter-turned-powerhouse-singer and platinum-selling songwriter Lauren Evans not only took center stage for two stunning numbers (the delicate ballad “Suffer the Children” and soul-cleansing scorcher “Woman in Chains”), she temporarily stole the show.

Tears for Fears confidently trekked onto Allman’s Brothers' territory with the irresistible outlaw opus/extended jam, “Badman’s Song.” While Tears for Fears' backing band was stellar all night, guitarist Charlton Pettus, drummer Jamie Wollam, keyboardist Doug Petty and, once again, Evans all shined in this rousing number that was at times soulful, jazzy, bluesy and southern rock, and all times incredible.

The No. 3 hit “Head Over Heels” closed out the main set with arguably Orzabal’s best vocals of the night. When the singer extended the closing words “time flies,” not only did it seem like time stopped but it magically went back 35 years.

The encore included the chart-topping, primal scream ditty “Shout,” which, as one would expect, had everyone shout, shout, shouting along with the song.

While Tears for Fears was enough to cause tears of joys, the opening act, Garbage, a headliner in their own right, put on a rock-solid hour set that was an added bonus.

Wearing a white jumpsuit with pink day-glow sleeves that looked like a cross between Buzz Lightyear’s space skivvies and Las Vegas-era Elvis stage get-up, Shirley Manson — sporting a gravity-defying, carrot-top ponytail, raccoon eye makeup and cherry red lipstick that dramatically contrasted with her pasty white skin — was a bundle of nervous energy and raw emotions.

While her vulnerability is as riveting as her tough-as-nails exterior, Manson — who ran laps around her bandmates and slinked into the audience once — whipped the early arrivals into a frenzy as she tore up the stage.

In addition to Garbage’s signature hits “Stupid Girl,” “Queer,” “Only Happy When It Rains” and the most underrated James Bond theme song to date, “The World Is Not Enough,” Manson inserted an industrial strength snippet of Depeche Mode’s “Personal Jesus” in “Wicked Ways” and mustered up her inner Stevie Nicks for an abbreviated version of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” meshed with Garbage’s “You Look So Fine.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: In Boston, Tears for Fears gives head-over-heels fans something to shout, shout, shout about

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Taylor Swift Treats ‘Carolina’ Like ‘Folklore’ in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ End Credits Theme

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Swift has gone to Carolina in her mind in her new single, which was released at midnight Thursday night — the first newly written original song she’s put out since the “Evermore” album in late 2020. But things are more brooding for her in that state of mind than they were for James Taylor. “Carolina” is the end-credits theme for the film “Where the Crawdads Sing,” which doesn’t reach theaters for another three weeks — July 15, to be exact — and the song provides a foretaste of the possibly jolting mood of...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Willi Carlisle’s “Vanlife” & The Trend of Speak-Singing In Country Music

I feel like speak-singing has gotten a little bit of a bad rap recently because many country fans are not in love with the pop and rap influences on radio country. Songs like “Dirt Road Anthem” by Jason Aldean and almost anything by Sam Hunt (though I will defend his music as having more substance than he gets credit for) are examples of the less . . . country speak-singing songs. Heck, even I can admit that I turn my […] The post Willi Carlisle’s “Vanlife” & The Trend of Speak-Singing In Country Music first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kacey Musgraves – “Can’t Help Falling In Love” (Elvis Presley Cover)

Kacey Musgraves has added an entry to the long list of “Can’t Help Falling In Love” covers, and I’m gonna go out on a limb and say hers is better than the UB40 version. Musgraves’ rendition of the Elvis Presley classic is the latest track to be revealed from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s reportedly incoherent new biopic Elvis, following Elvis samples and interpolations from the likes of Doja Cat, Diplo and Swae Lee, and Eminem and CeeLo Green. Compared to those tracks, this soft, reverb-laden piano ballad feels quite classy. Below, watch a video for “Can’t Help Falling In Love” featuring clips from the movie.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Boston, MA
Entertainment
The Boot

8 Songs You Didn’t Know Brett Eldredge Wrote

Illinois native Brett Eldredge first burst onto the country scene with the release of his 2013 debut record Bring You Back. The album spawned three No. 1 hits, "Don't Ya," "Beat of the Music" and "Mean to Me," and kicked off a career that's lasted nearly a decade. Eldredge kept...
MUSIC
The Boot

Luke Bryan Lights Up Nissan Stadium With Help From 67K Fans During CMA Fest [Watch]

Luke Bryan was among a long list of artists who took the Nissan Stadium stage during 2022 CMA Fest. The "Up" singer headlined Night 3 on Saturday, June 11. In the midst of stadium-rocking renditions of "Kick the Dust Up" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)," he opted to slow things down a little. During an intimate acoustic performance of "Drink a Beer," Bryan asked that the stage lights be turned off so that Nissan Stadium could then be drenched in the glow of 67,000 fans' cell phone lights.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Laughs Off Sons’ Wild Opry Dancing: ‘Crazy Boys’

Carrie Underwood says video of her two boys goofing around while she sings at the Grand Ole Opry is a fair indication of how interested they are in her music and career. The singer saw a clip of a video taken by a fan during Tuesday's Opry performance, later put to social media. Taste of Country shared the story on Wednesday morning (June 8), and a few hours later, Underwood admitted that when it comes to what mom does for a living, Isaiah and Jacob are about as interested as they would be if she were a banker or a car insurance salesperson.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Jules
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Shirley Manson
Person
Arlo Guthrie
Person
Elvis
Person
Lauren Evans
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Curt Smith
American Songwriter

Sam Hunt Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane in New Single, “Water Under the Bridge”

Sam Hunt knows that, eventually, everything will become “Water Under the Bridge.”. In his first release since “23,” which hit the number one spot on the US Country Airplay chart, the country singer/songwriter has dropped his latest sonic adventure. In “Water Under the Bridge,” Hunt reminisces on the many escapades of his youth, but he eventually concludes that the past is just that—the past. And that’s A-OK.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

PHOTO: ‘American Idol’ Star Noah Thompson, Huntergirl Reunite at Nashville’s Bluebird Cafe

It’s a reunion of “American Idol” legends down at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Season 20 winner Noah Thompson met up with runner-up Huntergirl there. They weren’t alone either. Thompson posted a photo of him and Huntergirl posing with famous music producer Jimmy Robbins. You might know Robbins from his work with Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, and Miranda Lambert. Looks like these two up-and-coming country stars are making some big connections in the industry.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tears For Fears#Telegramdotcom#British#Mtv#The Leader Bank Pavilion
OK! Magazine

Somethin' Bad! Miranda Lambert Rocks A Black Leather Dress To Attend Time 100 Gala With Hubby Brendan McLoughlin

Country superstar Miranda Lambert ditched her usual cowboy boots and cutoff shorts when she and husband Brendan McLoughlin attended the TIME 100 Gala on Wednesday, June 8.The bash acts as a celebration for all the individuals who made the publication's annual Most Influential list, where the singer, 38, nabbed a spot this year.For the event, the animal advocate donned a black faux leather dress. The sleeved off-the-shoulder silhouette featured a few straps and a bustier-like top, and she accessorized with a silver chain necklace, white clutch and silver heels.McLoughlin, a former police officer, looked snazzy in a black velvet suit...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Noah Cyrus Can’t Walk Away From Love on Tender Ballad ‘Ready To Go’

Click here to read the full article. The songs Noah Cyrus has shared from her upcoming debut album The Hardest Part signal the gorgeous new sound she’s been refining, flecked with elements of pop, folk, and country — and completely her own. So far, she’s released the searing ballad “I Burned L.A. Down” and the spare pop-tinged track “Mr. Percocet.” Now, she’s back with “Ready To Go,” a gentler track built with rich, acoustic instruments and intimate lyricism. The song, she explained, shares a connection with “July,” a breakthrough single she released back in 2019. She calls the songs “cousins” because...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

A Lotta Love to Give: The Brilliant Voice and Too-Short Life of Nicolette Larson

Click here to read the full article. When Nicolette Larson was growing up in Kansas City, Missouri, she’d ask her friends to drive over bumpy roads so she could show off her Neil Young impression. As the truck moved up and down, she’d break out into a shaky vibrato. Just a few years later, the singer found herself in a pickup again, this time with the very man she once emulated. Young — who first worked with Larson on his 1977 LP American Stars ‘n Bars, and briefly dated her afterward — was driving her around his Northern California ranch when...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Johnny Depp at Glastonbury Festival

Sir Paul McCartney, 80, took the stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, June 25, 2022. During his headlining performance, he honored his good friend Johnny Depp while playing the song “My Valentine.” According to The Daily Mail, Paul projected a black and white video featuring Johnny in the song’s music video while he hummed and strummed to the tune.
CELEBRITIES
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
342K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Worcester, MA from Worcester Telegram.

 http://telegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy